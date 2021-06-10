Roofing Shingles Market Growth Overview, Product Types & Application, Trends, Forecast From 2021-2027| GAF Materials, Owens Corning, CertainTeed

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Roofing Shingles Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Roofing Shingles report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Roofing Shingles market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Roofing Shingles report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Roofing Shingles report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3110620/global-roofing-shingles-market

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Roofing Shingles market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Roofing Shingles research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Roofing Shingles report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Roofing Shingles Market Research Report: GAF Materials, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, Atlas Roofing, IKO Group, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO, TAMKO Building Products, Polyglass USA, Tarco, Siplast

Global Roofing Shingles Market by Type: Asphalt Roofing Shingles, Wood Roofing Shingles, Others

Global Roofing Shingles Market by Application: Residential, Commercial

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Roofing Shingles market?

What will be the size of the global Roofing Shingles market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Roofing Shingles market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Roofing Shingles market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Roofing Shingles market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3110620/global-roofing-shingles-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roofing Shingles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Shingles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Asphalt Roofing Shingles

1.2.3 Wood Roofing Shingles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Roofing Shingles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roofing Shingles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Roofing Shingles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Roofing Shingles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Roofing Shingles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Roofing Shingles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roofing Shingles Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Roofing Shingles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Roofing Shingles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roofing Shingles Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Roofing Shingles Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Roofing Shingles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Roofing Shingles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Roofing Shingles Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Roofing Shingles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Roofing Shingles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Roofing Shingles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Roofing Shingles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Roofing Shingles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Roofing Shingles Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Roofing Shingles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Roofing Shingles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Roofing Shingles Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Roofing Shingles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Roofing Shingles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Roofing Shingles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Roofing Shingles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Roofing Shingles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Roofing Shingles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Roofing Shingles Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Roofing Shingles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Roofing Shingles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Roofing Shingles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Roofing Shingles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Roofing Shingles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Roofing Shingles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Roofing Shingles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Roofing Shingles Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Roofing Shingles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Roofing Shingles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Shingles Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Roofing Shingles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Roofing Shingles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Roofing Shingles Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Roofing Shingles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Roofing Shingles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Shingles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GAF Materials

11.1.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

11.1.2 GAF Materials Overview

11.1.3 GAF Materials Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GAF Materials Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.1.5 GAF Materials Recent Developments

11.2 Owens Corning

11.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.2.2 Owens Corning Overview

11.2.3 Owens Corning Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Owens Corning Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

11.3 CertainTeed

11.3.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

11.3.2 CertainTeed Overview

11.3.3 CertainTeed Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 CertainTeed Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.3.5 CertainTeed Recent Developments

11.4 Atlas Roofing

11.4.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

11.4.2 Atlas Roofing Overview

11.4.3 Atlas Roofing Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Atlas Roofing Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.4.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments

11.5 IKO Group

11.5.1 IKO Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 IKO Group Overview

11.5.3 IKO Group Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 IKO Group Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.5.5 IKO Group Recent Developments

11.6 Malarkey Roofing

11.6.1 Malarkey Roofing Corporation Information

11.6.2 Malarkey Roofing Overview

11.6.3 Malarkey Roofing Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Malarkey Roofing Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.6.5 Malarkey Roofing Recent Developments

11.7 PABCO

11.7.1 PABCO Corporation Information

11.7.2 PABCO Overview

11.7.3 PABCO Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PABCO Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.7.5 PABCO Recent Developments

11.8 TAMKO Building Products

11.8.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information

11.8.2 TAMKO Building Products Overview

11.8.3 TAMKO Building Products Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 TAMKO Building Products Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.8.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Developments

11.9 Polyglass USA

11.9.1 Polyglass USA Corporation Information

11.9.2 Polyglass USA Overview

11.9.3 Polyglass USA Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Polyglass USA Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.9.5 Polyglass USA Recent Developments

11.10 Tarco

11.10.1 Tarco Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tarco Overview

11.10.3 Tarco Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Tarco Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.10.5 Tarco Recent Developments

11.11 Siplast

11.11.1 Siplast Corporation Information

11.11.2 Siplast Overview

11.11.3 Siplast Roofing Shingles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Siplast Roofing Shingles Product Description

11.11.5 Siplast Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Roofing Shingles Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Roofing Shingles Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Roofing Shingles Production Mode & Process

12.4 Roofing Shingles Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Roofing Shingles Sales Channels

12.4.2 Roofing Shingles Distributors

12.5 Roofing Shingles Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Roofing Shingles Industry Trends

13.2 Roofing Shingles Market Drivers

13.3 Roofing Shingles Market Challenges

13.4 Roofing Shingles Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Roofing Shingles Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.