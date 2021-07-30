Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Dow Chemicals, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Roofing Insulation Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Roofing Insulation Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Dow Chemicals, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Asahi Kasei, 3M, BP, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Sinopec, Bayer, Braskem

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid State Roofing Insulation Adhesives

Paste Roofing Insulation Adhesives

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other



The Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Roofing Insulation Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Roofing Insulation Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Roofing Insulation Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid State Roofing Insulation Adhesives

1.2.3 Paste Roofing Insulation Adhesives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Roofing Insulation Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Roofing Insulation Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Roofing Insulation Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Roofing Insulation Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Roofing Insulation Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Roofing Insulation Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Roofing Insulation Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Insulation Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Dow Chemicals

12.2.1 Dow Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dow Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dow Chemicals Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dow Chemicals Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Dow Chemicals Recent Development

12.3 DuPont

12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DuPont Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DuPont Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.4 ExxonMobil

12.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.4.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ExxonMobil Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ExxonMobil Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.5 Asahi Kasei

12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.6 3M

12.6.1 3M Corporation Information

12.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3M Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 3M Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 3M Recent Development

12.7 BP

12.7.1 BP Corporation Information

12.7.2 BP Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BP Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BP Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 BP Recent Development

12.8 Sabic

12.8.1 Sabic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sabic Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sabic Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sabic Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Sabic Recent Development

12.9 Saint-Gobain

12.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Saint-Gobain Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Saint-Gobain Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.10 Sinopec

12.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sinopec Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sinopec Roofing Insulation Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Sinopec Recent Development

12.12 Braskem

12.12.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.12.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Braskem Roofing Insulation Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Braskem Products Offered

12.12.5 Braskem Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Roofing Insulation Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

