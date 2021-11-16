Roll-On Deodorant Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Kao, Henkel, Church & Dwight

“

The report titled Global Roll-On Deodorant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Roll-On Deodorant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Roll-On Deodorant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Roll-On Deodorant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Roll-On Deodorant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Roll-On Deodorant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Roll-On Deodorant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Roll-On Deodorant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Roll-On Deodorant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Roll-On Deodorant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Roll-On Deodorant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Roll-On Deodorant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kao, Henkel, Church & Dwight, Revlon, L’Oreal, Unilever, HELEN OF TROY, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf, Playboy Enterprises, Lion

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Roll-On Deodorant

Conventional Roll-On Deodorant



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others



The Roll-On Deodorant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Roll-On Deodorant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Roll-On Deodorant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Roll-On Deodorant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Roll-On Deodorant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Roll-On Deodorant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Roll-On Deodorant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Roll-On Deodorant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Roll-On Deodorant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roll-On Deodorant

1.2 Roll-On Deodorant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Natural Roll-On Deodorant

1.2.3 Conventional Roll-On Deodorant

1.3 Roll-On Deodorant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Online Store

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Roll-On Deodorant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Roll-On Deodorant Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Roll-On Deodorant Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Roll-On Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Roll-On Deodorant Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Roll-On Deodorant Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Roll-On Deodorant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roll-On Deodorant Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Roll-On Deodorant Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Roll-On Deodorant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Roll-On Deodorant Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Roll-On Deodorant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Roll-On Deodorant Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Roll-On Deodorant Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Roll-On Deodorant Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Roll-On Deodorant Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Roll-On Deodorant Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Roll-On Deodorant Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Roll-On Deodorant Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Roll-On Deodorant Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Roll-On Deodorant Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Roll-On Deodorant Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Roll-On Deodorant Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Roll-On Deodorant Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Roll-On Deodorant Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Roll-On Deodorant Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Roll-On Deodorant Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Roll-On Deodorant Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Roll-On Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Roll-On Deodorant Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Roll-On Deodorant Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Roll-On Deodorant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Roll-On Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Roll-On Deodorant Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kao

6.1.1 Kao Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kao Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kao Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kao Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kao Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Henkel

6.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Henkel Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Henkel Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Church & Dwight

6.3.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

6.3.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Church & Dwight Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Church & Dwight Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Church & Dwight Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Revlon

6.4.1 Revlon Corporation Information

6.4.2 Revlon Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Revlon Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Revlon Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Revlon Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 L’Oreal

6.5.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

6.5.2 L’Oreal Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 L’Oreal Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 L’Oreal Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.5.5 L’Oreal Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Unilever

6.6.1 Unilever Corporation Information

6.6.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Unilever Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Unilever Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Unilever Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 HELEN OF TROY

6.6.1 HELEN OF TROY Corporation Information

6.6.2 HELEN OF TROY Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 HELEN OF TROY Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 HELEN OF TROY Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.7.5 HELEN OF TROY Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Procter & Gamble

6.8.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.8.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Procter & Gamble Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Procter & Gamble Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Beiersdorf

6.9.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

6.9.2 Beiersdorf Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Beiersdorf Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Beiersdorf Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Playboy Enterprises

6.10.1 Playboy Enterprises Corporation Information

6.10.2 Playboy Enterprises Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Playboy Enterprises Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Playboy Enterprises Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Playboy Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Lion

6.11.1 Lion Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lion Roll-On Deodorant Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Lion Roll-On Deodorant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Lion Roll-On Deodorant Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Lion Recent Developments/Updates

7 Roll-On Deodorant Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Roll-On Deodorant Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roll-On Deodorant

7.4 Roll-On Deodorant Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Roll-On Deodorant Distributors List

8.3 Roll-On Deodorant Customers

9 Roll-On Deodorant Market Dynamics

9.1 Roll-On Deodorant Industry Trends

9.2 Roll-On Deodorant Growth Drivers

9.3 Roll-On Deodorant Market Challenges

9.4 Roll-On Deodorant Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Roll-On Deodorant Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roll-On Deodorant by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roll-On Deodorant by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Roll-On Deodorant Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roll-On Deodorant by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roll-On Deodorant by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Roll-On Deodorant Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Roll-On Deodorant by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Roll-On Deodorant by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”