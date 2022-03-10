Rocking Chairs Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2028| IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Rocking Chairs market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Rocking Chairs market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Rocking Chairs market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Rocking Chairs market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Rocking Chairs report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Rocking Chairs market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rocking Chairs Market Research Report: IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, Kinnarps AB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group

Global Rocking Chairs Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Furnitures, Plastic Furnitures, Others

Global Rocking Chairs Market Segmentation by Application: Home Furniture, Commercial Furniture, Others

Each segment of the global Rocking Chairs market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Rocking Chairs market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Rocking Chairs market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

What is the Significance of this Rocking Chairs Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Rocking Chairs industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Rocking Chairs market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Rocking Chairs Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Rocking Chairs market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Rocking Chairs market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Rocking Chairs market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Rocking Chairs market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Rocking Chairs market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Rocking Chairs market?

8. What are the Rocking Chairs market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Rocking Chairs Industry?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rocking Chairs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wood Furnitures

1.2.3 Plastic Furnitures

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Furniture

1.3.3 Commercial Furniture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Rocking Chairs by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Rocking Chairs Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Rocking Chairs in 2021

3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rocking Chairs Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Rocking Chairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Rocking Chairs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IKEA

11.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information

11.1.2 IKEA Overview

11.1.3 IKEA Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 IKEA Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 IKEA Recent Developments

11.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

11.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Overview

11.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Developments

11.3 NITORI

11.3.1 NITORI Corporation Information

11.3.2 NITORI Overview

11.3.3 NITORI Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 NITORI Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 NITORI Recent Developments

11.4 Yihua Timber

11.4.1 Yihua Timber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yihua Timber Overview

11.4.3 Yihua Timber Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Yihua Timber Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Yihua Timber Recent Developments

11.5 Huafeng Furniture

11.5.1 Huafeng Furniture Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huafeng Furniture Overview

11.5.3 Huafeng Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Huafeng Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Huafeng Furniture Recent Developments

11.6 Dorel Industries

11.6.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dorel Industries Overview

11.6.3 Dorel Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Dorel Industries Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Dorel Industries Recent Developments

11.7 Nobilia

11.7.1 Nobilia Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nobilia Overview

11.7.3 Nobilia Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Nobilia Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Nobilia Recent Developments

11.8 Sauder Woodworking

11.8.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sauder Woodworking Overview

11.8.3 Sauder Woodworking Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Sauder Woodworking Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Developments

11.9 Suofeiya

11.9.1 Suofeiya Corporation Information

11.9.2 Suofeiya Overview

11.9.3 Suofeiya Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Suofeiya Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Suofeiya Recent Developments

11.10 La-Z-Boy Inc.

11.10.1 La-Z-Boy Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 La-Z-Boy Inc. Overview

11.10.3 La-Z-Boy Inc. Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 La-Z-Boy Inc. Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 La-Z-Boy Inc. Recent Developments

11.11 Nolte Furniture

11.11.1 Nolte Furniture Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nolte Furniture Overview

11.11.3 Nolte Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Nolte Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Nolte Furniture Recent Developments

11.12 Hooker Furniture

11.12.1 Hooker Furniture Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hooker Furniture Overview

11.12.3 Hooker Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Hooker Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Hooker Furniture Recent Developments

11.13 QUANU

11.13.1 QUANU Corporation Information

11.13.2 QUANU Overview

11.13.3 QUANU Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 QUANU Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 QUANU Recent Developments

11.14 Man Wah Holdings

11.14.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

11.14.2 Man Wah Holdings Overview

11.14.3 Man Wah Holdings Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Man Wah Holdings Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Developments

11.15 Natuzzi

11.15.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information

11.15.2 Natuzzi Overview

11.15.3 Natuzzi Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Natuzzi Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Natuzzi Recent Developments

11.16 Hülsta group

11.16.1 Hülsta group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hülsta group Overview

11.16.3 Hülsta group Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Hülsta group Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Hülsta group Recent Developments

11.17 Markor

11.17.1 Markor Corporation Information

11.17.2 Markor Overview

11.17.3 Markor Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Markor Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Markor Recent Developments

11.18 Kinnarps AB

11.18.1 Kinnarps AB Corporation Information

11.18.2 Kinnarps AB Overview

11.18.3 Kinnarps AB Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Kinnarps AB Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Kinnarps AB Recent Developments

11.19 Klaussner Furniture Industries

11.19.1 Klaussner Furniture Industries Corporation Information

11.19.2 Klaussner Furniture Industries Overview

11.19.3 Klaussner Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 Klaussner Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 Klaussner Furniture Industries Recent Developments

11.20 Doimo

11.20.1 Doimo Corporation Information

11.20.2 Doimo Overview

11.20.3 Doimo Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Doimo Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Doimo Recent Developments

11.21 Samson Holding

11.21.1 Samson Holding Corporation Information

11.21.2 Samson Holding Overview

11.21.3 Samson Holding Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Samson Holding Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Samson Holding Recent Developments

11.22 Sunon

11.22.1 Sunon Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sunon Overview

11.22.3 Sunon Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Sunon Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Sunon Recent Developments

11.23 Nowy Styl Group

11.23.1 Nowy Styl Group Corporation Information

11.23.2 Nowy Styl Group Overview

11.23.3 Nowy Styl Group Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 Nowy Styl Group Rocking Chairs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Nowy Styl Group Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rocking Chairs Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Rocking Chairs Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rocking Chairs Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rocking Chairs Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rocking Chairs Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rocking Chairs Distributors

12.5 Rocking Chairs Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Rocking Chairs Industry Trends

13.2 Rocking Chairs Market Drivers

13.3 Rocking Chairs Market Challenges

13.4 Rocking Chairs Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Rocking Chairs Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

