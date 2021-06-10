Rocking Chairs Market 2021 Demand, Key Players, Global Market Analysis, Future Growth by 2027| IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Rocking Chairs Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Rocking Chairs report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Rocking Chairs market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Rocking Chairs report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Rocking Chairs report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Rocking Chairs market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Rocking Chairs research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Rocking Chairs report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rocking Chairs Market Research Report: IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, Kinnarps AB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group

Global Rocking Chairs Market by Type: Wood Furnitures, Plastic Furnitures, Others

Global Rocking Chairs Market by Application: Home Furniture, Commercial Furniture, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Rocking Chairs market?

What will be the size of the global Rocking Chairs market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Rocking Chairs market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Rocking Chairs market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Rocking Chairs market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rocking Chairs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wood Furnitures

1.2.3 Plastic Furnitures

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Furniture

1.3.3 Commercial Furniture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Rocking Chairs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Rocking Chairs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Rocking Chairs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rocking Chairs Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Rocking Chairs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Rocking Chairs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rocking Chairs Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Rocking Chairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Rocking Chairs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rocking Chairs Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rocking Chairs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Rocking Chairs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rocking Chairs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rocking Chairs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Rocking Chairs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rocking Chairs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rocking Chairs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rocking Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IKEA

11.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information

11.1.2 IKEA Overview

11.1.3 IKEA Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 IKEA Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.1.5 IKEA Recent Developments

11.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

11.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Overview

11.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Developments

11.3 NITORI

11.3.1 NITORI Corporation Information

11.3.2 NITORI Overview

11.3.3 NITORI Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 NITORI Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.3.5 NITORI Recent Developments

11.4 Yihua Timber

11.4.1 Yihua Timber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yihua Timber Overview

11.4.3 Yihua Timber Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Yihua Timber Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.4.5 Yihua Timber Recent Developments

11.5 Huafeng Furniture

11.5.1 Huafeng Furniture Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huafeng Furniture Overview

11.5.3 Huafeng Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Huafeng Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.5.5 Huafeng Furniture Recent Developments

11.6 Dorel Industries

11.6.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dorel Industries Overview

11.6.3 Dorel Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Dorel Industries Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.6.5 Dorel Industries Recent Developments

11.7 Nobilia

11.7.1 Nobilia Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nobilia Overview

11.7.3 Nobilia Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Nobilia Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.7.5 Nobilia Recent Developments

11.8 Sauder Woodworking

11.8.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sauder Woodworking Overview

11.8.3 Sauder Woodworking Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sauder Woodworking Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.8.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Developments

11.9 Suofeiya

11.9.1 Suofeiya Corporation Information

11.9.2 Suofeiya Overview

11.9.3 Suofeiya Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Suofeiya Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.9.5 Suofeiya Recent Developments

11.10 La-Z-Boy Inc.

11.10.1 La-Z-Boy Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 La-Z-Boy Inc. Overview

11.10.3 La-Z-Boy Inc. Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 La-Z-Boy Inc. Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.10.5 La-Z-Boy Inc. Recent Developments

11.11 Nolte Furniture

11.11.1 Nolte Furniture Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nolte Furniture Overview

11.11.3 Nolte Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nolte Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.11.5 Nolte Furniture Recent Developments

11.12 Hooker Furniture

11.12.1 Hooker Furniture Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hooker Furniture Overview

11.12.3 Hooker Furniture Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Hooker Furniture Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.12.5 Hooker Furniture Recent Developments

11.13 QUANU

11.13.1 QUANU Corporation Information

11.13.2 QUANU Overview

11.13.3 QUANU Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 QUANU Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.13.5 QUANU Recent Developments

11.14 Man Wah Holdings

11.14.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

11.14.2 Man Wah Holdings Overview

11.14.3 Man Wah Holdings Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Man Wah Holdings Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.14.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Developments

11.15 Natuzzi

11.15.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information

11.15.2 Natuzzi Overview

11.15.3 Natuzzi Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Natuzzi Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.15.5 Natuzzi Recent Developments

11.16 Hülsta group

11.16.1 Hülsta group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hülsta group Overview

11.16.3 Hülsta group Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Hülsta group Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.16.5 Hülsta group Recent Developments

11.17 Markor

11.17.1 Markor Corporation Information

11.17.2 Markor Overview

11.17.3 Markor Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Markor Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.17.5 Markor Recent Developments

11.18 Kinnarps AB

11.18.1 Kinnarps AB Corporation Information

11.18.2 Kinnarps AB Overview

11.18.3 Kinnarps AB Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Kinnarps AB Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.18.5 Kinnarps AB Recent Developments

11.19 Klaussner Furniture Industries

11.19.1 Klaussner Furniture Industries Corporation Information

11.19.2 Klaussner Furniture Industries Overview

11.19.3 Klaussner Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Klaussner Furniture Industries Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.19.5 Klaussner Furniture Industries Recent Developments

11.20 Doimo

11.20.1 Doimo Corporation Information

11.20.2 Doimo Overview

11.20.3 Doimo Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Doimo Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.20.5 Doimo Recent Developments

11.21 Samson Holding

11.21.1 Samson Holding Corporation Information

11.21.2 Samson Holding Overview

11.21.3 Samson Holding Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Samson Holding Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.21.5 Samson Holding Recent Developments

11.22 Sunon

11.22.1 Sunon Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sunon Overview

11.22.3 Sunon Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Sunon Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.22.5 Sunon Recent Developments

11.23 Nowy Styl Group

11.23.1 Nowy Styl Group Corporation Information

11.23.2 Nowy Styl Group Overview

11.23.3 Nowy Styl Group Rocking Chairs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Nowy Styl Group Rocking Chairs Product Description

11.23.5 Nowy Styl Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rocking Chairs Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Rocking Chairs Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rocking Chairs Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rocking Chairs Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rocking Chairs Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rocking Chairs Distributors

12.5 Rocking Chairs Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Rocking Chairs Industry Trends

13.2 Rocking Chairs Market Drivers

13.3 Rocking Chairs Market Challenges

13.4 Rocking Chairs Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Rocking Chairs Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

