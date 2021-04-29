Rock Wool Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Rockwool, Amerrock, Paroc Group

“

The report titled Global Rock Wool Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rock Wool market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rock Wool market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rock Wool market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rock Wool market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rock Wool report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rock Wool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rock Wool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rock Wool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rock Wool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rock Wool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rock Wool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rockwool, Amerrock, Paroc Group, Rockfon, Roxul, NGP Industries, MRFL, Knauf Insulation, McNeil, Rock Wool Manufacturing Company, Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL), Basf, Ahmed Al Tazi, Lawsons, Saint Firstman, Shanghai ABM Rock Wool, Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials, Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment, Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool, Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermal Insulation

Thermal-Acoustic Insulation

Acoustic Insulation



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Shipbuilding Industry

Agriculture

Chemical Industry



The Rock Wool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rock Wool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rock Wool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rock Wool market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rock Wool industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rock Wool market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rock Wool market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rock Wool market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rock Wool Market Overview

1.1 Rock Wool Product Overview

1.2 Rock Wool Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermal Insulation

1.2.2 Thermal-Acoustic Insulation

1.2.3 Acoustic Insulation

1.3 Global Rock Wool Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rock Wool Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rock Wool Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rock Wool Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rock Wool Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rock Wool Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rock Wool Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rock Wool Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rock Wool Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rock Wool as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rock Wool Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rock Wool Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rock Wool Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rock Wool Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rock Wool Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rock Wool by Application

4.1 Rock Wool Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Shipbuilding Industry

4.1.3 Agriculture

4.1.4 Chemical Industry

4.2 Global Rock Wool Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rock Wool by Country

5.1 North America Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rock Wool by Country

6.1 Europe Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rock Wool by Country

8.1 Latin America Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rock Wool Business

10.1 Rockwool

10.1.1 Rockwool Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rockwool Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rockwool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered

10.1.5 Rockwool Recent Development

10.2 Amerrock

10.2.1 Amerrock Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amerrock Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Amerrock Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered

10.2.5 Amerrock Recent Development

10.3 Paroc Group

10.3.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Paroc Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Paroc Group Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Paroc Group Rock Wool Products Offered

10.3.5 Paroc Group Recent Development

10.4 Rockfon

10.4.1 Rockfon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rockfon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Rockfon Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Rockfon Rock Wool Products Offered

10.4.5 Rockfon Recent Development

10.5 Roxul

10.5.1 Roxul Corporation Information

10.5.2 Roxul Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Roxul Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Roxul Rock Wool Products Offered

10.5.5 Roxul Recent Development

10.6 NGP Industries

10.6.1 NGP Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 NGP Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NGP Industries Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NGP Industries Rock Wool Products Offered

10.6.5 NGP Industries Recent Development

10.7 MRFL

10.7.1 MRFL Corporation Information

10.7.2 MRFL Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MRFL Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MRFL Rock Wool Products Offered

10.7.5 MRFL Recent Development

10.8 Knauf Insulation

10.8.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Knauf Insulation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Knauf Insulation Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Knauf Insulation Rock Wool Products Offered

10.8.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

10.9 McNeil

10.9.1 McNeil Corporation Information

10.9.2 McNeil Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 McNeil Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 McNeil Rock Wool Products Offered

10.9.5 McNeil Recent Development

10.10 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rock Wool Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company Rock Wool Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.11 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL)

10.11.1 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Rock Wool Products Offered

10.11.5 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Recent Development

10.12 Basf

10.12.1 Basf Corporation Information

10.12.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Basf Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Basf Rock Wool Products Offered

10.12.5 Basf Recent Development

10.13 Ahmed Al Tazi

10.13.1 Ahmed Al Tazi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ahmed Al Tazi Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ahmed Al Tazi Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ahmed Al Tazi Rock Wool Products Offered

10.13.5 Ahmed Al Tazi Recent Development

10.14 Lawsons

10.14.1 Lawsons Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lawsons Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lawsons Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Lawsons Rock Wool Products Offered

10.14.5 Lawsons Recent Development

10.15 Saint Firstman

10.15.1 Saint Firstman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Saint Firstman Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Saint Firstman Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Saint Firstman Rock Wool Products Offered

10.15.5 Saint Firstman Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool

10.16.1 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Rock Wool Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Recent Development

10.17 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials

10.17.1 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Rock Wool Products Offered

10.17.5 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Recent Development

10.18 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment

10.18.1 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Rock Wool Products Offered

10.18.5 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Recent Development

10.19 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool

10.19.1 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered

10.19.5 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Recent Development

10.20 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials

10.20.1 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Rock Wool Products Offered

10.20.5 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rock Wool Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rock Wool Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rock Wool Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rock Wool Distributors

12.3 Rock Wool Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”