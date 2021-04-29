Rock Wool Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Rockwool, Amerrock, Paroc Group

“
The report titled Global Rock Wool Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rock Wool market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rock Wool market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rock Wool market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rock Wool market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rock Wool report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rock Wool report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rock Wool market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rock Wool market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rock Wool market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rock Wool market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rock Wool market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Rockwool, Amerrock, Paroc Group, Rockfon, Roxul, NGP Industries, MRFL, Knauf Insulation, McNeil, Rock Wool Manufacturing Company, Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL), Basf, Ahmed Al Tazi, Lawsons, Saint Firstman, Shanghai ABM Rock Wool, Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials, Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment, Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool, Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials
Market Segmentation by Product: Thermal Insulation
Thermal-Acoustic Insulation
Acoustic Insulation
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction
Shipbuilding Industry
Agriculture
Chemical Industry
The Rock Wool Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rock Wool market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rock Wool market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rock Wool market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rock Wool industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rock Wool market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rock Wool market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rock Wool market?
Table of Contents:
1 Rock Wool Market Overview
1.1 Rock Wool Product Overview
1.2 Rock Wool Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Thermal Insulation
1.2.2 Thermal-Acoustic Insulation
1.2.3 Acoustic Insulation
1.3 Global Rock Wool Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Rock Wool Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rock Wool Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rock Wool Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Rock Wool Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rock Wool Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rock Wool Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rock Wool Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rock Wool Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rock Wool as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rock Wool Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rock Wool Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Rock Wool Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Rock Wool Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Rock Wool Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Rock Wool by Application
4.1 Rock Wool Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Construction
4.1.2 Shipbuilding Industry
4.1.3 Agriculture
4.1.4 Chemical Industry
4.2 Global Rock Wool Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Rock Wool Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rock Wool Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Rock Wool Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Rock Wool Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Rock Wool by Country
5.1 North America Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Rock Wool by Country
6.1 Europe Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rock Wool Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Rock Wool by Country
8.1 Latin America Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rock Wool Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rock Wool Business
10.1 Rockwool
10.1.1 Rockwool Corporation Information
10.1.2 Rockwool Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Rockwool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered
10.1.5 Rockwool Recent Development
10.2 Amerrock
10.2.1 Amerrock Corporation Information
10.2.2 Amerrock Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Amerrock Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered
10.2.5 Amerrock Recent Development
10.3 Paroc Group
10.3.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Paroc Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Paroc Group Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Paroc Group Rock Wool Products Offered
10.3.5 Paroc Group Recent Development
10.4 Rockfon
10.4.1 Rockfon Corporation Information
10.4.2 Rockfon Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Rockfon Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Rockfon Rock Wool Products Offered
10.4.5 Rockfon Recent Development
10.5 Roxul
10.5.1 Roxul Corporation Information
10.5.2 Roxul Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Roxul Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Roxul Rock Wool Products Offered
10.5.5 Roxul Recent Development
10.6 NGP Industries
10.6.1 NGP Industries Corporation Information
10.6.2 NGP Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 NGP Industries Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 NGP Industries Rock Wool Products Offered
10.6.5 NGP Industries Recent Development
10.7 MRFL
10.7.1 MRFL Corporation Information
10.7.2 MRFL Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 MRFL Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 MRFL Rock Wool Products Offered
10.7.5 MRFL Recent Development
10.8 Knauf Insulation
10.8.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
10.8.2 Knauf Insulation Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Knauf Insulation Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Knauf Insulation Rock Wool Products Offered
10.8.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
10.9 McNeil
10.9.1 McNeil Corporation Information
10.9.2 McNeil Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 McNeil Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 McNeil Rock Wool Products Offered
10.9.5 McNeil Recent Development
10.10 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rock Wool Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company Rock Wool Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Rock Wool Manufacturing Company Recent Development
10.11 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL)
10.11.1 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Rock Wool Products Offered
10.11.5 Rockwool (India) Limited (RIL) Recent Development
10.12 Basf
10.12.1 Basf Corporation Information
10.12.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Basf Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Basf Rock Wool Products Offered
10.12.5 Basf Recent Development
10.13 Ahmed Al Tazi
10.13.1 Ahmed Al Tazi Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ahmed Al Tazi Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ahmed Al Tazi Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ahmed Al Tazi Rock Wool Products Offered
10.13.5 Ahmed Al Tazi Recent Development
10.14 Lawsons
10.14.1 Lawsons Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lawsons Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Lawsons Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Lawsons Rock Wool Products Offered
10.14.5 Lawsons Recent Development
10.15 Saint Firstman
10.15.1 Saint Firstman Corporation Information
10.15.2 Saint Firstman Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Saint Firstman Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Saint Firstman Rock Wool Products Offered
10.15.5 Saint Firstman Recent Development
10.16 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool
10.16.1 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Rock Wool Products Offered
10.16.5 Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Recent Development
10.17 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials
10.17.1 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Corporation Information
10.17.2 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Rock Wool Products Offered
10.17.5 Shanghai Fanfan New Building Materials Recent Development
10.18 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment
10.18.1 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Corporation Information
10.18.2 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Rock Wool Products Offered
10.18.5 Tianjin Oriental Dragon Heating Equipment Recent Development
10.19 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool
10.19.1 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Corporation Information
10.19.2 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Rock Wool Products Offered
10.19.5 Nanjing Tongtech Rockwool Recent Development
10.20 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials
10.20.1 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Corporation Information
10.20.2 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Rock Wool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Rock Wool Products Offered
10.20.5 Nanjing Hengxiang Insulation Mate rials Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rock Wool Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rock Wool Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Rock Wool Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Rock Wool Distributors
12.3 Rock Wool Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
