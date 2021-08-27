Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | Ecorobotix, Naio Technologies, Vision Robotics Corporation

“

The report titled Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robotic Weeding Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robotic Weeding Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robotic Weeding Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ecorobotix, Naio Technologies, Vision Robotics Corporation, Harvest Automation, Soft Robotics Inc, Abundant Robotics, Bosch Deepfield Robotics, Energreen, Saga Robotics, Blue River Technology, SAGA Robotics, VitiBot

Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic

Remote Control



Market Segmentation by Application: Grain Crops Weeding Robot

Orchard Weeding Robot

Vegetable Weeding Robot

Others



The Robotic Weeding Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robotic Weeding Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robotic Weeding Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotic Weeding Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robotic Weeding Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robotic Weeding Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robotic Weeding Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotic Weeding Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Robotic Weeding Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automatic

1.2.3 Remote Control

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Grain Crops Weeding Robot

1.3.3 Orchard Weeding Robot

1.3.4 Vegetable Weeding Robot

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Robotic Weeding Machines Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Robotic Weeding Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Robotic Weeding Machines Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Robotic Weeding Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Robotic Weeding Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Robotic Weeding Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Robotic Weeding Machines Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Robotic Weeding Machines Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Robotic Weeding Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Robotic Weeding Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Robotic Weeding Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Robotic Weeding Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Robotic Weeding Machines Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Robotic Weeding Machines Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Robotic Weeding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Robotic Weeding Machines Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Robotic Weeding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Robotic Weeding Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Robotic Weeding Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Robotic Weeding Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Robotic Weeding Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Robotic Weeding Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Robotic Weeding Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Weeding Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic Weeding Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic Weeding Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ecorobotix

12.1.1 Ecorobotix Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ecorobotix Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ecorobotix Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ecorobotix Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.1.5 Ecorobotix Recent Development

12.2 Naio Technologies

12.2.1 Naio Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Naio Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Naio Technologies Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Naio Technologies Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.2.5 Naio Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Vision Robotics Corporation

12.3.1 Vision Robotics Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vision Robotics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vision Robotics Corporation Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vision Robotics Corporation Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.3.5 Vision Robotics Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Harvest Automation

12.4.1 Harvest Automation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Harvest Automation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Harvest Automation Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Harvest Automation Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.4.5 Harvest Automation Recent Development

12.5 Soft Robotics Inc

12.5.1 Soft Robotics Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Soft Robotics Inc Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Soft Robotics Inc Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Soft Robotics Inc Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.5.5 Soft Robotics Inc Recent Development

12.6 Abundant Robotics

12.6.1 Abundant Robotics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Abundant Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Abundant Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Abundant Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.6.5 Abundant Robotics Recent Development

12.7 Bosch Deepfield Robotics

12.7.1 Bosch Deepfield Robotics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Deepfield Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Deepfield Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bosch Deepfield Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Deepfield Robotics Recent Development

12.8 Energreen

12.8.1 Energreen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Energreen Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Energreen Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Energreen Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.8.5 Energreen Recent Development

12.9 Saga Robotics

12.9.1 Saga Robotics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saga Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Saga Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Saga Robotics Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.9.5 Saga Robotics Recent Development

12.10 Blue River Technology

12.10.1 Blue River Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Blue River Technology Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Blue River Technology Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Blue River Technology Robotic Weeding Machines Products Offered

12.10.5 Blue River Technology Recent Development

12.12 VitiBot

12.12.1 VitiBot Corporation Information

12.12.2 VitiBot Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 VitiBot Robotic Weeding Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 VitiBot Products Offered

12.12.5 VitiBot Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Robotic Weeding Machines Industry Trends

13.2 Robotic Weeding Machines Market Drivers

13.3 Robotic Weeding Machines Market Challenges

13.4 Robotic Weeding Machines Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Robotic Weeding Machines Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”