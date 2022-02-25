Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2028

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a comprehensive and one of the most accurate research studies on the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. It sheds light on market competition, segmentation, regional growth, and dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It provides validated and revalidated market figures, which include market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, gross margin, production, and consumption. It offers absolute dollar opportunity analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and PESTLE analysis to give a complete understanding of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. It is prepared with the use of top primary and secondary research techniques and tools.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Research Report: Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Health robotics S.R.L, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical

Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Segmentation by Product: Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots, Emergency response robotic systems

Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Segmentation by Application: Neurology, Orthopedics robotic systems, Laparoscopy, Special Education

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The regional analysis provided in the report helps to become familiar with growth opportunities available in different regions and countries across the world. It provides market share, consumption, production, revenue, and other studies of important geographical markets. The competitive analysis includes company profiling of leading players on the basis of recent developments, revenue, gross margin, and other key factors. The report gives useful recommendations for players to secure a strong position in the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market. It comes out as a set of powerful guidelines to prepare for unforeseen challenges and ensure healthy growth in the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the size and CAGR of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market?

2. Which are the leading segments of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market?

3. What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

4. What is the nature of competition in the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market?

5. How will the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market advance in the coming years?

6. What are the main strategies adopted in the global Robot-Assisted Surgical System market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Surgical Robots

1.2.3 Rehabilitation Robots

1.2.4 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

1.2.5 Emergency response robotic systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Neurology

1.3.3 Orthopedics robotic systems

1.3.4 Laparoscopy

1.3.5 Special Education

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Industry Trends

2.3.2 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Robot-Assisted Surgical System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Robot-Assisted Surgical System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robot-Assisted Surgical System Revenue

3.4 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robot-Assisted Surgical System Revenue in 2021

3.5 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Robot-Assisted Surgical System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Robot-Assisted Surgical System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgical System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Robot-Assisted Surgical System Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

11.1.1 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Company Details

11.1.2 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Business Overview

11.1.3 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.1.4 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Recent Developments

11.2 Renishaw Plc

11.2.1 Renishaw Plc Company Details

11.2.2 Renishaw Plc Business Overview

11.2.3 Renishaw Plc Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.2.4 Renishaw Plc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Renishaw Plc Recent Developments

11.3 Varian

11.3.1 Varian Company Details

11.3.2 Varian Business Overview

11.3.3 Varian Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.3.4 Varian Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Varian Recent Developments

11.4 Accuray

11.4.1 Accuray Company Details

11.4.2 Accuray Business Overview

11.4.3 Accuray Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.4.4 Accuray Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Accuray Recent Developments

11.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc

11.5.1 Intuitive Surgical Inc Company Details

11.5.2 Intuitive Surgical Inc Business Overview

11.5.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.5.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc Recent Developments

11.6 Health robotics S.R.L

11.6.1 Health robotics S.R.L Company Details

11.6.2 Health robotics S.R.L Business Overview

11.6.3 Health robotics S.R.L Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.6.4 Health robotics S.R.L Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Health robotics S.R.L Recent Developments

11.7 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

11.7.1 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Company Details

11.7.2 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Business Overview

11.7.3 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.7.4 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Recent Developments

11.8 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

11.8.1 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Company Details

11.8.2 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Business Overview

11.8.3 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.8.4 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Recent Developments

11.9 KUKA AG

11.9.1 KUKA AG Company Details

11.9.2 KUKA AG Business Overview

11.9.3 KUKA AG Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.9.4 KUKA AG Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 KUKA AG Recent Developments

11.10 Mazor Robotics

11.10.1 Mazor Robotics Company Details

11.10.2 Mazor Robotics Business Overview

11.10.3 Mazor Robotics Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.10.4 Mazor Robotics Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Developments

11.11 Medtronic plc

11.11.1 Medtronic plc Company Details

11.11.2 Medtronic plc Business Overview

11.11.3 Medtronic plc Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.11.4 Medtronic plc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Medtronic plc Recent Developments

11.12 THINK Surgical Inc.

11.12.1 THINK Surgical Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 THINK Surgical Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 THINK Surgical Inc. Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.12.4 THINK Surgical Inc. Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 THINK Surgical Inc. Recent Developments

11.13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11.13.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Company Details

11.13.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Business Overview

11.13.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.13.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

11.14 Transenterix, Verb Surgical

11.14.1 Transenterix, Verb Surgical Company Details

11.14.2 Transenterix, Verb Surgical Business Overview

11.14.3 Transenterix, Verb Surgical Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.14.4 Transenterix, Verb Surgical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Transenterix, Verb Surgical Recent Developments

11.15 Titan Medical

11.15.1 Titan Medical Company Details

11.15.2 Titan Medical Business Overview

11.15.3 Titan Medical Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.15.4 Titan Medical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Titan Medical Recent Developments

11.16 Microbot Medical

11.16.1 Microbot Medical Company Details

11.16.2 Microbot Medical Business Overview

11.16.3 Microbot Medical Robot-Assisted Surgical System Introduction

11.16.4 Microbot Medical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgical System Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Microbot Medical Recent Developments

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

