Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market 2022: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robot-Assisted Surgery System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Health robotics S.R.L, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency Response Robotic Systems



Market Segmentation by Application:

Neurology

Orthopedics Robotic Systems

Laparoscopy

Special Education



The Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market expansion?

What will be the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Robot-Assisted Surgery System market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Industry Trends

1.4.2 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Drivers

1.4.3 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Challenges

1.4.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Robot-Assisted Surgery System by Type

2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Surgical Robots

2.1.2 Rehabilitation Robots

2.1.3 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

2.1.4 Emergency Response Robotic Systems

2.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Robot-Assisted Surgery System by Application

3.1 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Neurology

3.1.2 Orthopedics Robotic Systems

3.1.3 Laparoscopy

3.1.4 Special Education

3.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Robot-Assisted Surgery System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Headquarters, Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Companies Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Robot-Assisted Surgery System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Robot-Assisted Surgery System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

7.1.1 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Company Details

7.1.2 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Business Overview

7.1.3 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.1.4 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.) Recent Development

7.2 Renishaw Plc

7.2.1 Renishaw Plc Company Details

7.2.2 Renishaw Plc Business Overview

7.2.3 Renishaw Plc Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.2.4 Renishaw Plc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Renishaw Plc Recent Development

7.3 Varian

7.3.1 Varian Company Details

7.3.2 Varian Business Overview

7.3.3 Varian Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.3.4 Varian Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Varian Recent Development

7.4 Accuray

7.4.1 Accuray Company Details

7.4.2 Accuray Business Overview

7.4.3 Accuray Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.4.4 Accuray Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Accuray Recent Development

7.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc

7.5.1 Intuitive Surgical Inc Company Details

7.5.2 Intuitive Surgical Inc Business Overview

7.5.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.5.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc Recent Development

7.6 Health robotics S.R.L

7.6.1 Health robotics S.R.L Company Details

7.6.2 Health robotics S.R.L Business Overview

7.6.3 Health robotics S.R.L Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.6.4 Health robotics S.R.L Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Health robotics S.R.L Recent Development

7.7 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

7.7.1 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Company Details

7.7.2 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Business Overview

7.7.3 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.7.4 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.) Recent Development

7.8 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

7.8.1 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Company Details

7.8.2 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Business Overview

7.8.3 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.8.4 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) Recent Development

7.9 KUKA AG

7.9.1 KUKA AG Company Details

7.9.2 KUKA AG Business Overview

7.9.3 KUKA AG Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.9.4 KUKA AG Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 KUKA AG Recent Development

7.10 Mazor Robotics

7.10.1 Mazor Robotics Company Details

7.10.2 Mazor Robotics Business Overview

7.10.3 Mazor Robotics Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.10.4 Mazor Robotics Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Development

7.11 Medtronic plc

7.11.1 Medtronic plc Company Details

7.11.2 Medtronic plc Business Overview

7.11.3 Medtronic plc Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.11.4 Medtronic plc Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Medtronic plc Recent Development

7.12 THINK Surgical Inc.

7.12.1 THINK Surgical Inc. Company Details

7.12.2 THINK Surgical Inc. Business Overview

7.12.3 THINK Surgical Inc. Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.12.4 THINK Surgical Inc. Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 THINK Surgical Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7.13.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Company Details

7.13.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Business Overview

7.13.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.13.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Recent Development

7.14 Transenterix

7.14.1 Transenterix Company Details

7.14.2 Transenterix Business Overview

7.14.3 Transenterix Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.14.4 Transenterix Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Transenterix Recent Development

7.15 Verb Surgical

7.15.1 Verb Surgical Company Details

7.15.2 Verb Surgical Business Overview

7.15.3 Verb Surgical Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.15.4 Verb Surgical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Verb Surgical Recent Development

7.16 Titan Medical

7.16.1 Titan Medical Company Details

7.16.2 Titan Medical Business Overview

7.16.3 Titan Medical Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.16.4 Titan Medical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Titan Medical Recent Development

7.17 Microbot Medical

7.17.1 Microbot Medical Company Details

7.17.2 Microbot Medical Business Overview

7.17.3 Microbot Medical Robot-Assisted Surgery System Introduction

7.17.4 Microbot Medical Revenue in Robot-Assisted Surgery System Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Microbot Medical Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

