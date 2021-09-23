Robo Advisory Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 |Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

The global Robo Advisory market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Robo Advisory market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Robo Advisory market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Robo Advisory market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Request a Sample of this report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3625737/global-and-japan-robo-advisory-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Robo Advisory Market Research Report: Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.), Personal Capital Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, TD Ameritrade, Axos Invest, Inc., SigFig Wealth Management, LLC, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Bambu, Hedgeable, Inc., WiseBanyan, Inc., Ally Financial Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Blooom, Inc., Wealthsimple, Scalable Capital, Moneyfarm, Acorns, United Income, T. Rowe Price, Rebellion Research, WealthNavi

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Robo Advisory industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Robo Advisorymanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Robo Advisory industry.

Global Robo Advisory Market Segment By Type:

Pure Robo Advisory, Hybrid Robo advisory Robo Advisory

Global Robo Advisory Market Segment By Application:

Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others Based

Regions Covered in the Global Robo Advisory Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Robo Advisory market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3625737/global-and-japan-robo-advisory-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Robo Advisory industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robo Advisory market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robo Advisory market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robo Advisory market?

Get Full Report In your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD3900:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ef8d19b32428d01496cc6b9948179785,0,1,global-and-japan-robo-advisory-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pure Robo Advisory

1.2.3 Hybrid Robo advisory

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Robo Advisory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robo Advisory Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Robo Advisory Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Robo Advisory Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Robo Advisory Market Trends

2.3.2 Robo Advisory Market Drivers

2.3.3 Robo Advisory Market Challenges

2.3.4 Robo Advisory Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Robo Advisory Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robo Advisory Revenue

3.4 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robo Advisory Revenue in 2020

3.5 Robo Advisory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Robo Advisory Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Robo Advisory Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Robo Advisory Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Robo Advisory Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Robo Advisory Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Robo Advisory Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Robo Advisory Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Robo Advisory Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Betterment LLC

11.1.1 Betterment LLC Company Details

11.1.2 Betterment LLC Business Overview

11.1.3 Betterment LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.1.4 Betterment LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Betterment LLC Recent Development

11.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

11.2.1 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Company Details

11.2.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Business Overview

11.2.3 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Robo Advisory Introduction

11.2.4 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Recent Development

11.3 Personal Capital Corporation

11.3.1 Personal Capital Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Personal Capital Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Personal Capital Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.3.4 Personal Capital Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Personal Capital Corporation Recent Development

11.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc.

11.4.1 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.4.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Wealthfront Corporation

11.5.1 Wealthfront Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Wealthfront Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Wealthfront Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.5.4 Wealthfront Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Wealthfront Corporation Recent Development

11.6 TD Ameritrade

11.6.1 TD Ameritrade Company Details

11.6.2 TD Ameritrade Business Overview

11.6.3 TD Ameritrade Robo Advisory Introduction

11.6.4 TD Ameritrade Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 TD Ameritrade Recent Development

11.7 Axos Invest, Inc.

11.7.1 Axos Invest, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Axos Invest, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Axos Invest, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.7.4 Axos Invest, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Axos Invest, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

11.8.1 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Company Details

11.8.2 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Business Overview

11.8.3 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.8.4 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Recent Development

11.9 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

11.9.1 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Company Details

11.9.2 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Business Overview

11.9.3 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Robo Advisory Introduction

11.9.4 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Recent Development

11.10 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

11.10.1 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.10.4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Bambu

11.11.1 Bambu Company Details

11.11.2 Bambu Business Overview

11.11.3 Bambu Robo Advisory Introduction

11.11.4 Bambu Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Bambu Recent Development

11.12 Hedgeable, Inc.

11.12.1 Hedgeable, Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 Hedgeable, Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 Hedgeable, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.12.4 Hedgeable, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Hedgeable, Inc. Recent Development

11.13 WiseBanyan, Inc.

11.13.1 WiseBanyan, Inc. Company Details

11.13.2 WiseBanyan, Inc. Business Overview

11.13.3 WiseBanyan, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.13.4 WiseBanyan, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 WiseBanyan, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Ally Financial Inc.

11.14.1 Ally Financial Inc. Company Details

11.14.2 Ally Financial Inc. Business Overview

11.14.3 Ally Financial Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.14.4 Ally Financial Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Ally Financial Inc. Recent Development

11.15 AssetBuilder Inc.

11.15.1 AssetBuilder Inc. Company Details

11.15.2 AssetBuilder Inc. Business Overview

11.15.3 AssetBuilder Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.15.4 AssetBuilder Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 AssetBuilder Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Blooom, Inc.

11.16.1 Blooom, Inc. Company Details

11.16.2 Blooom, Inc. Business Overview

11.16.3 Blooom, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.16.4 Blooom, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Blooom, Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Wealthsimple

11.17.1 Wealthsimple Company Details

11.17.2 Wealthsimple Business Overview

11.17.3 Wealthsimple Robo Advisory Introduction

11.17.4 Wealthsimple Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Wealthsimple Recent Development

11.18 Scalable Capital

11.18.1 Scalable Capital Company Details

11.18.2 Scalable Capital Business Overview

11.18.3 Scalable Capital Robo Advisory Introduction

11.18.4 Scalable Capital Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Scalable Capital Recent Development

11.18 Moneyfarm

.1 Moneyfarm Company Details

.2 Moneyfarm Business Overview

.3 Moneyfarm Robo Advisory Introduction

.4 Moneyfarm Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

.5 Moneyfarm Recent Development

11.20 Acorns

11.20.1 Acorns Company Details

11.20.2 Acorns Business Overview

11.20.3 Acorns Robo Advisory Introduction

11.20.4 Acorns Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Acorns Recent Development

11.21 United Income

11.21.1 United Income Company Details

11.21.2 United Income Business Overview

11.21.3 United Income Robo Advisory Introduction

11.21.4 United Income Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 United Income Recent Development

11.22 T. Rowe Price

11.22.1 T. Rowe Price Company Details

11.22.2 T. Rowe Price Business Overview

11.22.3 T. Rowe Price Robo Advisory Introduction

11.22.4 T. Rowe Price Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 T. Rowe Price Recent Development

11.23 Rebellion Research

11.23.1 Rebellion Research Company Details

11.23.2 Rebellion Research Business Overview

11.23.3 Rebellion Research Robo Advisory Introduction

11.23.4 Rebellion Research Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Rebellion Research Recent Development

11.24 WealthNavi

11.24.1 WealthNavi Company Details

11.24.2 WealthNavi Business Overview

11.24.3 WealthNavi Robo Advisory Introduction

11.24.4 WealthNavi Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 WealthNavi Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.