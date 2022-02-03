Roast and Ground Coffee Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to2028- Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, The J.M.Smucker Company

LOS ANGELES, United States : The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Roast and Ground Coffee market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Roast and Ground Coffee market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Roast and Ground Coffee market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Research Report: , Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, The J.M.Smucker Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Ajinomoto Foods, Haco Asia Pacific, Industria Colombiana deCafé, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Mauro Demetrio, Paulig Group, PEET’S COFFEE & TEA, Strauss, Tres Corações Alimentos, Trung Nguyen

Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market by Type: CoffeeBeans, Packaged Coffee Powder

Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market by Application: HotDrinks, Food and Suppliments, Other

The global Roast and Ground Coffee market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Roast and Ground Coffee market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Roast and Ground Coffee market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Roast and Ground Coffee market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Roast and Ground Coffee market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Roast and Ground Coffee market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Roast and Ground Coffee market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Roast and Ground Coffee market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Roast and Ground Coffee market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Overview

1.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Overview

1.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CoffeeBeans

1.2.2 Packaged Coffee Powder

1.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Roast and Ground Coffee Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Roast and Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Roast and Ground Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Roast and Ground Coffee Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Roast and Ground Coffee as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Roast and Ground Coffee Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Roast and Ground Coffee Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee by Application

4.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Application

4.1.1 HotDrinks

4.1.2 Food and Suppliments

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Roast and Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.2 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee by Application 5 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roast and Ground Coffee Business

10.1 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company

10.1.1 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.1.5 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Recent Developments

10.2 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS

10.2.1 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Corporation Information

10.2.2 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Eight O’ Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.2.5 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Recent Developments

10.3 The J.M.Smucker Company

10.3.1 The J.M.Smucker Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 The J.M.Smucker Company Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 The J.M.Smucker Company Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 The J.M.Smucker Company Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.3.5 The J.M.Smucker Company Recent Developments

10.4 Keurig Green Mountain

10.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Corporation Information

10.4.2 Keurig Green Mountain Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Keurig Green Mountain Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.4.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Developments

10.5 Ajinomoto Foods

10.5.1 Ajinomoto Foods Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ajinomoto Foods Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Ajinomoto Foods Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ajinomoto Foods Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.5.5 Ajinomoto Foods Recent Developments

10.6 Haco Asia Pacific

10.6.1 Haco Asia Pacific Corporation Information

10.6.2 Haco Asia Pacific Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Haco Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Haco Asia Pacific Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.6.5 Haco Asia Pacific Recent Developments

10.7 Industria Colombiana deCafé

10.7.1 Industria Colombiana deCafé Corporation Information

10.7.2 Industria Colombiana deCafé Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Industria Colombiana deCafé Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Industria Colombiana deCafé Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.7.5 Industria Colombiana deCafé Recent Developments

10.8 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

10.8.1 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Corporation Information

10.8.2 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.8.5 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Recent Developments

10.9 Mauro Demetrio

10.9.1 Mauro Demetrio Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mauro Demetrio Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Mauro Demetrio Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mauro Demetrio Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.9.5 Mauro Demetrio Recent Developments

10.10 Paulig Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Paulig Group Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Paulig Group Recent Developments

10.11 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA

10.11.1 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Corporation Information

10.11.2 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.11.5 PEET’S COFFEE & TEA Recent Developments

10.12 Strauss

10.12.1 Strauss Corporation Information

10.12.2 Strauss Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Strauss Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Strauss Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.12.5 Strauss Recent Developments

10.13 Tres Corações Alimentos

10.13.1 Tres Corações Alimentos Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tres Corações Alimentos Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Tres Corações Alimentos Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tres Corações Alimentos Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.13.5 Tres Corações Alimentos Recent Developments

10.14 Trung Nguyen

10.14.1 Trung Nguyen Corporation Information

10.14.2 Trung Nguyen Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Trung Nguyen Roast and Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Trung Nguyen Roast and Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.14.5 Trung Nguyen Recent Developments 11 Roast and Ground Coffee Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Industry Trends

11.4.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Drivers

11.4.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

