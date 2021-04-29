Road Sweeping Brushes Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | United Rotary Brush, Keystone, Smith Equipment

“

The report titled Global Road Sweeping Brushes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Road Sweeping Brushes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3074354/global-road-sweeping-brushes-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Road Sweeping Brushes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Road Sweeping Brushes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: United Rotary Brush, Keystone, Smith Equipment, ODB, Young and Swartz, Liberty Brush Manufacturing, TecSolum, KOTI Group, Osborn, ProBrush (NMS), Munitech, Ganesh Brush Manufacturers, Anhui Union Brush Industry, Anhui Huanmei Brush, WeberBürstensysteme, Brosserie Lecler Noël, Industrial Brush India, BJJ Industrial Brushes, Industrial Brushware, BSB Brushes&Signs

Market Segmentation by Product: Strip Shapes Brush

Roller Shapes Brush

Gutter Shapes Brush

Wafer Shapes Brush



Market Segmentation by Application: Cleaning Machine

Sweeper

Other



The Road Sweeping Brushes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Road Sweeping Brushes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Road Sweeping Brushes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Sweeping Brushes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Road Sweeping Brushes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Sweeping Brushes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Sweeping Brushes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Sweeping Brushes market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3074354/global-road-sweeping-brushes-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Road Sweeping Brushes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Strip Shapes Brush

1.2.3 Roller Shapes Brush

1.2.4 Gutter Shapes Brush

1.2.5 Wafer Shapes Brush

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cleaning Machine

1.3.3 Sweeper

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Road Sweeping Brushes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Road Sweeping Brushes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Road Sweeping Brushes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Road Sweeping Brushes Market Restraints

3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales

3.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Sweeping Brushes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Road Sweeping Brushes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Road Sweeping Brushes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeping Brushes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 United Rotary Brush

12.1.1 United Rotary Brush Corporation Information

12.1.2 United Rotary Brush Overview

12.1.3 United Rotary Brush Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 United Rotary Brush Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.1.5 United Rotary Brush Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 United Rotary Brush Recent Developments

12.2 Keystone

12.2.1 Keystone Corporation Information

12.2.2 Keystone Overview

12.2.3 Keystone Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Keystone Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.2.5 Keystone Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Keystone Recent Developments

12.3 Smith Equipment

12.3.1 Smith Equipment Corporation Information

12.3.2 Smith Equipment Overview

12.3.3 Smith Equipment Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Smith Equipment Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.3.5 Smith Equipment Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Smith Equipment Recent Developments

12.4 ODB

12.4.1 ODB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ODB Overview

12.4.3 ODB Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ODB Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.4.5 ODB Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ODB Recent Developments

12.5 Young and Swartz

12.5.1 Young and Swartz Corporation Information

12.5.2 Young and Swartz Overview

12.5.3 Young and Swartz Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Young and Swartz Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.5.5 Young and Swartz Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Young and Swartz Recent Developments

12.6 Liberty Brush Manufacturing

12.6.1 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Overview

12.6.3 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.6.5 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.7 TecSolum

12.7.1 TecSolum Corporation Information

12.7.2 TecSolum Overview

12.7.3 TecSolum Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TecSolum Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.7.5 TecSolum Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 TecSolum Recent Developments

12.8 KOTI Group

12.8.1 KOTI Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 KOTI Group Overview

12.8.3 KOTI Group Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KOTI Group Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.8.5 KOTI Group Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 KOTI Group Recent Developments

12.9 Osborn

12.9.1 Osborn Corporation Information

12.9.2 Osborn Overview

12.9.3 Osborn Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Osborn Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.9.5 Osborn Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Osborn Recent Developments

12.10 ProBrush (NMS)

12.10.1 ProBrush (NMS) Corporation Information

12.10.2 ProBrush (NMS) Overview

12.10.3 ProBrush (NMS) Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ProBrush (NMS) Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.10.5 ProBrush (NMS) Road Sweeping Brushes SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ProBrush (NMS) Recent Developments

12.11 Munitech

12.11.1 Munitech Corporation Information

12.11.2 Munitech Overview

12.11.3 Munitech Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Munitech Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.11.5 Munitech Recent Developments

12.12 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers

12.12.1 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Overview

12.12.3 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.12.5 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Recent Developments

12.13 Anhui Union Brush Industry

12.13.1 Anhui Union Brush Industry Corporation Information

12.13.2 Anhui Union Brush Industry Overview

12.13.3 Anhui Union Brush Industry Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Anhui Union Brush Industry Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.13.5 Anhui Union Brush Industry Recent Developments

12.14 Anhui Huanmei Brush

12.14.1 Anhui Huanmei Brush Corporation Information

12.14.2 Anhui Huanmei Brush Overview

12.14.3 Anhui Huanmei Brush Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Anhui Huanmei Brush Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.14.5 Anhui Huanmei Brush Recent Developments

12.15 WeberBürstensysteme

12.15.1 WeberBürstensysteme Corporation Information

12.15.2 WeberBürstensysteme Overview

12.15.3 WeberBürstensysteme Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 WeberBürstensysteme Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.15.5 WeberBürstensysteme Recent Developments

12.16 Brosserie Lecler Noël

12.16.1 Brosserie Lecler Noël Corporation Information

12.16.2 Brosserie Lecler Noël Overview

12.16.3 Brosserie Lecler Noël Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Brosserie Lecler Noël Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.16.5 Brosserie Lecler Noël Recent Developments

12.17 Industrial Brush India

12.17.1 Industrial Brush India Corporation Information

12.17.2 Industrial Brush India Overview

12.17.3 Industrial Brush India Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Industrial Brush India Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.17.5 Industrial Brush India Recent Developments

12.18 BJJ Industrial Brushes

12.18.1 BJJ Industrial Brushes Corporation Information

12.18.2 BJJ Industrial Brushes Overview

12.18.3 BJJ Industrial Brushes Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 BJJ Industrial Brushes Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.18.5 BJJ Industrial Brushes Recent Developments

12.19 Industrial Brushware

12.19.1 Industrial Brushware Corporation Information

12.19.2 Industrial Brushware Overview

12.19.3 Industrial Brushware Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Industrial Brushware Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.19.5 Industrial Brushware Recent Developments

12.20 BSB Brushes&Signs

12.20.1 BSB Brushes&Signs Corporation Information

12.20.2 BSB Brushes&Signs Overview

12.20.3 BSB Brushes&Signs Road Sweeping Brushes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 BSB Brushes&Signs Road Sweeping Brushes Products and Services

12.20.5 BSB Brushes&Signs Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Road Sweeping Brushes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Road Sweeping Brushes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Road Sweeping Brushes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Road Sweeping Brushes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Road Sweeping Brushes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Road Sweeping Brushes Distributors

13.5 Road Sweeping Brushes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3074354/global-road-sweeping-brushes-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”