Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size 2028 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | United Rotary Brush, Keystone, Smith Equipment

A newly published report titled “Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

United Rotary Brush

Keystone

Smith Equipment

ODB

Young and Swartz

Liberty Brush Manufacturing

TecSolum

KOTI Group

Osborn

ProBrush (NMS)

Munitech

Ganesh Brush Manufacturers

Anhui Union Brush Industry

Anhui Huanmei Brush

WeberBürstensysteme

Brosserie Lecler Noël

Industrial Brush India

BJJ Industrial Brushes

Industrial Brushware

BSB Brushes&Signs

Thompson Brushes



Market Segmentation by Product:

Strip Brushes

Roller Brushes

Gutter Brushes

Wafer Brushes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Strip Brushes

1.2.3 Roller Brushes

1.2.4 Gutter Brushes

1.2.5 Wafer Brushes

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production

2.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes in 2021

4.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Sales Channel

6.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel

6.1.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Historical Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Forecasted Sales by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel

6.2.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Historical Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Forecasted Revenue by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price by Sales Channel

6.3.1 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel

7.2.1 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel

8.2.1 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Size by Sales Channel

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 United Rotary Brush

12.1.1 United Rotary Brush Corporation Information

12.1.2 United Rotary Brush Overview

12.1.3 United Rotary Brush Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 United Rotary Brush Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 United Rotary Brush Recent Developments

12.2 Keystone

12.2.1 Keystone Corporation Information

12.2.2 Keystone Overview

12.2.3 Keystone Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Keystone Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Keystone Recent Developments

12.3 Smith Equipment

12.3.1 Smith Equipment Corporation Information

12.3.2 Smith Equipment Overview

12.3.3 Smith Equipment Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Smith Equipment Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Smith Equipment Recent Developments

12.4 ODB

12.4.1 ODB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ODB Overview

12.4.3 ODB Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 ODB Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 ODB Recent Developments

12.5 Young and Swartz

12.5.1 Young and Swartz Corporation Information

12.5.2 Young and Swartz Overview

12.5.3 Young and Swartz Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Young and Swartz Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Young and Swartz Recent Developments

12.6 Liberty Brush Manufacturing

12.6.1 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Overview

12.6.3 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Liberty Brush Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.7 TecSolum

12.7.1 TecSolum Corporation Information

12.7.2 TecSolum Overview

12.7.3 TecSolum Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 TecSolum Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 TecSolum Recent Developments

12.8 KOTI Group

12.8.1 KOTI Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 KOTI Group Overview

12.8.3 KOTI Group Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 KOTI Group Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 KOTI Group Recent Developments

12.9 Osborn

12.9.1 Osborn Corporation Information

12.9.2 Osborn Overview

12.9.3 Osborn Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Osborn Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Osborn Recent Developments

12.10 ProBrush (NMS)

12.10.1 ProBrush (NMS) Corporation Information

12.10.2 ProBrush (NMS) Overview

12.10.3 ProBrush (NMS) Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 ProBrush (NMS) Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 ProBrush (NMS) Recent Developments

12.11 Munitech

12.11.1 Munitech Corporation Information

12.11.2 Munitech Overview

12.11.3 Munitech Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Munitech Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Munitech Recent Developments

12.12 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers

12.12.1 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Overview

12.12.3 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Ganesh Brush Manufacturers Recent Developments

12.13 Anhui Union Brush Industry

12.13.1 Anhui Union Brush Industry Corporation Information

12.13.2 Anhui Union Brush Industry Overview

12.13.3 Anhui Union Brush Industry Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Anhui Union Brush Industry Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Anhui Union Brush Industry Recent Developments

12.14 Anhui Huanmei Brush

12.14.1 Anhui Huanmei Brush Corporation Information

12.14.2 Anhui Huanmei Brush Overview

12.14.3 Anhui Huanmei Brush Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Anhui Huanmei Brush Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Anhui Huanmei Brush Recent Developments

12.15 WeberBürstensysteme

12.15.1 WeberBürstensysteme Corporation Information

12.15.2 WeberBürstensysteme Overview

12.15.3 WeberBürstensysteme Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 WeberBürstensysteme Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 WeberBürstensysteme Recent Developments

12.16 Brosserie Lecler Noël

12.16.1 Brosserie Lecler Noël Corporation Information

12.16.2 Brosserie Lecler Noël Overview

12.16.3 Brosserie Lecler Noël Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Brosserie Lecler Noël Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Brosserie Lecler Noël Recent Developments

12.17 Industrial Brush India

12.17.1 Industrial Brush India Corporation Information

12.17.2 Industrial Brush India Overview

12.17.3 Industrial Brush India Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Industrial Brush India Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Industrial Brush India Recent Developments

12.18 BJJ Industrial Brushes

12.18.1 BJJ Industrial Brushes Corporation Information

12.18.2 BJJ Industrial Brushes Overview

12.18.3 BJJ Industrial Brushes Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 BJJ Industrial Brushes Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 BJJ Industrial Brushes Recent Developments

12.19 Industrial Brushware

12.19.1 Industrial Brushware Corporation Information

12.19.2 Industrial Brushware Overview

12.19.3 Industrial Brushware Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Industrial Brushware Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Industrial Brushware Recent Developments

12.20 BSB Brushes&Signs

12.20.1 BSB Brushes&Signs Corporation Information

12.20.2 BSB Brushes&Signs Overview

12.20.3 BSB Brushes&Signs Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 BSB Brushes&Signs Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 BSB Brushes&Signs Recent Developments

12.21 Thompson Brushes

12.21.1 Thompson Brushes Corporation Information

12.21.2 Thompson Brushes Overview

12.21.3 Thompson Brushes Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Thompson Brushes Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Thompson Brushes Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Distributors

13.5 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Industry Trends

14.2 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Drivers

14.3 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Challenges

14.4 Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Road Sweeper Brooms and Brushes Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

