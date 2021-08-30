Road Machinery Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery

“
The report titled Global Road Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Road Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Road Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Road Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Road Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Road Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Road Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Road Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Road Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Road Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Road Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Road Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Terex, Liebherr, John Deere, XCMG, Sany Heavy Industries, Soosan Heavy Industries, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development, JCB, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Metso, JLG, CNH Industrial, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Wirtgen Group, Manitou, Sandvik Construction, Road Machinery
The Road Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Road Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Road Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Road Machinery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Road Machinery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Road Machinery market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Road Machinery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Machinery market?
Table of Contents:
1 Road Machinery Market Overview
1.1 Road Machinery Product Scope
1.2 Road Machinery Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Road Machinery Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Dozers
1.2.3 Excavators
1.2.4 Motor Graders
1.2.5 Wheel Loaders
1.2.6 Crushers
1.2.7 Rollers
1.3 Road Machinery Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Construction Company
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Leasing Company
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Road Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Road Machinery Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Road Machinery Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Road Machinery Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Road Machinery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Road Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Road Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Road Machinery Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Road Machinery Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Road Machinery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Road Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Road Machinery as of 2019)
3.4 Global Road Machinery Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Road Machinery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Road Machinery Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Road Machinery Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Road Machinery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Road Machinery Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Road Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Road Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Road Machinery Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Road Machinery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Road Machinery Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Road Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Road Machinery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Road Machinery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Road Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Road Machinery Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Road Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Road Machinery Business
12.1 Caterpillar
12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information
12.1.2 Caterpillar Business Overview
12.1.3 Caterpillar Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Caterpillar Road Machinery Products Offered
12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development
12.2 Komatsu
12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information
12.2.2 Komatsu Business Overview
12.2.3 Komatsu Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Komatsu Road Machinery Products Offered
12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development
12.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery
12.3.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Business Overview
12.3.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Road Machinery Products Offered
12.3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development
12.4 Volvo Construction Equipment
12.4.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information
12.4.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Business Overview
12.4.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Road Machinery Products Offered
12.4.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development
12.5 Terex
12.5.1 Terex Corporation Information
12.5.2 Terex Business Overview
12.5.3 Terex Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Terex Road Machinery Products Offered
12.5.5 Terex Recent Development
12.6 Liebherr
12.6.1 Liebherr Corporation Information
12.6.2 Liebherr Business Overview
12.6.3 Liebherr Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Liebherr Road Machinery Products Offered
12.6.5 Liebherr Recent Development
12.7 John Deere
12.7.1 John Deere Corporation Information
12.7.2 John Deere Business Overview
12.7.3 John Deere Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 John Deere Road Machinery Products Offered
12.7.5 John Deere Recent Development
12.8 XCMG
12.8.1 XCMG Corporation Information
12.8.2 XCMG Business Overview
12.8.3 XCMG Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 XCMG Road Machinery Products Offered
12.8.5 XCMG Recent Development
12.9 Sany Heavy Industries
12.9.1 Sany Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sany Heavy Industries Business Overview
12.9.3 Sany Heavy Industries Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Sany Heavy Industries Road Machinery Products Offered
12.9.5 Sany Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.10 Soosan Heavy Industries
12.10.1 Soosan Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Soosan Heavy Industries Business Overview
12.10.3 Soosan Heavy Industries Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Soosan Heavy Industries Road Machinery Products Offered
12.10.5 Soosan Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.11 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development
12.11.1 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Corporation Information
12.11.2 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Business Overview
12.11.3 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Road Machinery Products Offered
12.11.5 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Recent Development
12.12 JCB
12.12.1 JCB Corporation Information
12.12.2 JCB Business Overview
12.12.3 JCB Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 JCB Road Machinery Products Offered
12.12.5 JCB Recent Development
12.13 Kobelco Construction Machinery
12.13.1 Kobelco Construction Machinery Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kobelco Construction Machinery Business Overview
12.13.3 Kobelco Construction Machinery Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kobelco Construction Machinery Road Machinery Products Offered
12.13.5 Kobelco Construction Machinery Recent Development
12.14 Metso
12.14.1 Metso Corporation Information
12.14.2 Metso Business Overview
12.14.3 Metso Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Metso Road Machinery Products Offered
12.14.5 Metso Recent Development
12.15 JLG
12.15.1 JLG Corporation Information
12.15.2 JLG Business Overview
12.15.3 JLG Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 JLG Road Machinery Products Offered
12.15.5 JLG Recent Development
12.16 CNH Industrial
12.16.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information
12.16.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview
12.16.3 CNH Industrial Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 CNH Industrial Road Machinery Products Offered
12.16.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development
12.17 Hyundai Heavy Industries
12.17.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Business Overview
12.17.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Road Machinery Products Offered
12.17.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.18 Wirtgen Group
12.18.1 Wirtgen Group Corporation Information
12.18.2 Wirtgen Group Business Overview
12.18.3 Wirtgen Group Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Wirtgen Group Road Machinery Products Offered
12.18.5 Wirtgen Group Recent Development
12.19 Manitou
12.19.1 Manitou Corporation Information
12.19.2 Manitou Business Overview
12.19.3 Manitou Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Manitou Road Machinery Products Offered
12.19.5 Manitou Recent Development
12.20 Sandvik Construction
12.20.1 Sandvik Construction Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sandvik Construction Business Overview
12.20.3 Sandvik Construction Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Sandvik Construction Road Machinery Products Offered
12.20.5 Sandvik Construction Recent Development
12.21 Road Machinery
12.21.1 Road Machinery Corporation Information
12.21.2 Road Machinery Business Overview
12.21.3 Road Machinery Road Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Road Machinery Road Machinery Products Offered
12.21.5 Road Machinery Recent Development
13 Road Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Road Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Road Machinery
13.4 Road Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Road Machinery Distributors List
14.3 Road Machinery Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Road Machinery Market Trends
15.2 Road Machinery Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Road Machinery Market Challenges
15.4 Road Machinery Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
