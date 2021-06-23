Road LED Traffic Signals Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, SWARCO, Dialight, Leotek, GE Current, Fama Traffic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Road LED Traffic Signals data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Road LED Traffic Signals Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Road LED Traffic Signals Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Road LED Traffic Signals market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Road LED Traffic Signals market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, SWARCO, Dialight, Leotek, GE Current, Fama Traffic, Traffic Technologies, Anbang Electric, Sinowatcher Technology, Econolite Group, WERMA, Jingan, Trafitronics India

Market Segment by Product Type:

, High Power LED, Conventional LED, The segment of high power LED holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Market Segment by Application:

, Urban Road, Rural Road, Other, The urban road holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 70% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Road LED Traffic Signals market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road LED Traffic Signals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road LED Traffic Signals market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road LED Traffic Signals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road LED Traffic Signals market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road LED Traffic Signals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Power LED

1.2.3 Conventional LED

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Urban Road

1.3.3 Rural Road

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Road LED Traffic Signals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Road LED Traffic Signals Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Road LED Traffic Signals Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Road LED Traffic Signals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Road LED Traffic Signals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Road LED Traffic Signals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Road LED Traffic Signals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Road LED Traffic Signals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Road LED Traffic Signals Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Road LED Traffic Signals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Road LED Traffic Signals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Road LED Traffic Signals Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Road LED Traffic Signals Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Road LED Traffic Signals Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Road LED Traffic Signals Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Road LED Traffic Signals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Road LED Traffic Signals Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Road LED Traffic Signals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Road LED Traffic Signals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 SWARCO

12.1.1 SWARCO Corporation Information

12.1.2 SWARCO Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SWARCO Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SWARCO Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.1.5 SWARCO Recent Development

12.2 Dialight

12.2.1 Dialight Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dialight Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dialight Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dialight Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.2.5 Dialight Recent Development

12.3 Leotek

12.3.1 Leotek Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leotek Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Leotek Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Leotek Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.3.5 Leotek Recent Development

12.4 GE Current

12.4.1 GE Current Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Current Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GE Current Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Current Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.4.5 GE Current Recent Development

12.5 Fama Traffic

12.5.1 Fama Traffic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fama Traffic Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fama Traffic Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fama Traffic Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.5.5 Fama Traffic Recent Development

12.6 Traffic Technologies

12.6.1 Traffic Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Traffic Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Traffic Technologies Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Traffic Technologies Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.6.5 Traffic Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Anbang Electric

12.7.1 Anbang Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Anbang Electric Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Anbang Electric Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Anbang Electric Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.7.5 Anbang Electric Recent Development

12.8 Sinowatcher Technology

12.8.1 Sinowatcher Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sinowatcher Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sinowatcher Technology Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sinowatcher Technology Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.8.5 Sinowatcher Technology Recent Development

12.9 Econolite Group

12.9.1 Econolite Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Econolite Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Econolite Group Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Econolite Group Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.9.5 Econolite Group Recent Development

12.10 WERMA

12.10.1 WERMA Corporation Information

12.10.2 WERMA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 WERMA Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 WERMA Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.10.5 WERMA Recent Development

12.11 SWARCO

12.11.1 SWARCO Corporation Information

12.11.2 SWARCO Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 SWARCO Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SWARCO Road LED Traffic Signals Products Offered

12.11.5 SWARCO Recent Development

12.12 Trafitronics India

12.12.1 Trafitronics India Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trafitronics India Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Trafitronics India Road LED Traffic Signals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Trafitronics India Products Offered

12.12.5 Trafitronics India Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Road LED Traffic Signals Industry Trends

13.2 Road LED Traffic Signals Market Drivers

13.3 Road LED Traffic Signals Market Challenges

13.4 Road LED Traffic Signals Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Road LED Traffic Signals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

