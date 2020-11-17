Rigid Foam Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2026| BASF, Synthos, Covestro, DowDuPont

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Rigid Foam industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Rigid Foam industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Rigid Foam have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Rigid Foam trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Rigid Foam pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Rigid Foam industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Rigid Foam growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Rigid Foam report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Rigid Foam business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Rigid Foam industry.

Major players operating in the Global Rigid Foam Market include: BASF, Synthos, Covestro, DowDuPont, Sunpor, Sunde, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Styrochem, Kingspan, Loyal Group, Xingda, Nanjing Hongbaoli, WanhuaChemical, Huafon, Feininger

Global Rigid Foam Market by Product Type: Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

Global Rigid Foam Market by Application: Construction & Building, Packaging, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Rigid Foam industry, the report has segregated the global Rigid Foam business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

Table of Contents

1 Rigid Foam Market Overview

1 Rigid Foam Product Overview

1.2 Rigid Foam Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Rigid Foam Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Rigid Foam Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Rigid Foam Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Rigid Foam Market Competition by Company

1 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rigid Foam Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Rigid Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Rigid Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid Foam Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Rigid Foam Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rigid Foam Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Rigid Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Rigid Foam Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Rigid Foam Application/End Users

1 Rigid Foam Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Rigid Foam Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Rigid Foam Market Forecast

1 Global Rigid Foam Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Rigid Foam Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Rigid Foam Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Rigid Foam Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Rigid Foam Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Rigid Foam Forecast in Agricultural

7 Rigid Foam Upstream Raw Materials

1 Rigid Foam Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Rigid Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

