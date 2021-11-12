Rigid Couplings Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Barmex, Regal PTS (KopFlex), Altra Industrial Motion

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Rigid Couplings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Couplings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Couplings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Couplings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Couplings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Couplings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Couplings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Barmex, Regal PTS (KopFlex), Altra Industrial Motion, Oren Elliott Products, Timken, Rexnord, Ruland, Chinabase Machinery, Climax Metal Products, JAKOB Antriebstechnik, Vulkan, NBK, Stafford, QM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sleeve

Flanged

Clamped



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation

Agricultural

Mining and Metals Industry

Others



The Rigid Couplings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Couplings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Couplings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Rigid Couplings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rigid Couplings

1.2 Rigid Couplings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid Couplings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sleeve

1.2.3 Flanged

1.2.4 Clamped

1.3 Rigid Couplings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Mining and Metals Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rigid Couplings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rigid Couplings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rigid Couplings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rigid Couplings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rigid Couplings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rigid Couplings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rigid Couplings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rigid Couplings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rigid Couplings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rigid Couplings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rigid Couplings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rigid Couplings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rigid Couplings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rigid Couplings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rigid Couplings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Rigid Couplings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rigid Couplings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rigid Couplings Production

3.4.1 North America Rigid Couplings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rigid Couplings Production

3.5.1 Europe Rigid Couplings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rigid Couplings Production

3.6.1 China Rigid Couplings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rigid Couplings Production

3.7.1 Japan Rigid Couplings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rigid Couplings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rigid Couplings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Couplings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rigid Couplings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rigid Couplings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rigid Couplings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rigid Couplings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rigid Couplings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Barmex

7.1.1 Barmex Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Barmex Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Barmex Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Barmex Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Barmex Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Regal PTS (KopFlex)

7.2.1 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Altra Industrial Motion

7.3.1 Altra Industrial Motion Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Altra Industrial Motion Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Altra Industrial Motion Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Altra Industrial Motion Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Oren Elliott Products

7.4.1 Oren Elliott Products Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Oren Elliott Products Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Oren Elliott Products Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Oren Elliott Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Oren Elliott Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Timken

7.5.1 Timken Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Timken Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Timken Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Timken Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Timken Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rexnord

7.6.1 Rexnord Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rexnord Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rexnord Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rexnord Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rexnord Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ruland

7.7.1 Ruland Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ruland Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ruland Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ruland Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ruland Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Chinabase Machinery

7.8.1 Chinabase Machinery Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chinabase Machinery Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Chinabase Machinery Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Chinabase Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chinabase Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Climax Metal Products

7.9.1 Climax Metal Products Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Climax Metal Products Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Climax Metal Products Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Climax Metal Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Climax Metal Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 JAKOB Antriebstechnik

7.10.1 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.10.2 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vulkan

7.11.1 Vulkan Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vulkan Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vulkan Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Vulkan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vulkan Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NBK

7.12.1 NBK Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.12.2 NBK Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NBK Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NBK Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NBK Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Stafford

7.13.1 Stafford Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stafford Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Stafford Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Stafford Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Stafford Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 QM

7.14.1 QM Rigid Couplings Corporation Information

7.14.2 QM Rigid Couplings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 QM Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 QM Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 QM Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rigid Couplings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rigid Couplings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rigid Couplings

8.4 Rigid Couplings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rigid Couplings Distributors List

9.3 Rigid Couplings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rigid Couplings Industry Trends

10.2 Rigid Couplings Growth Drivers

10.3 Rigid Couplings Market Challenges

10.4 Rigid Couplings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rigid Couplings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rigid Couplings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rigid Couplings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Couplings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Couplings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Couplings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Couplings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rigid Couplings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rigid Couplings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rigid Couplings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rigid Couplings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

