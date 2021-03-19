Rigid Core Flooring Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Armstrong, Tarkett, Mohawk

“

The report titled Global Rigid Core Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rigid Core Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rigid Core Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rigid Core Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid Core Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid Core Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Core Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Core Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Core Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Core Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Core Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Core Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong, Tarkett, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Shaw Floors, Metroflor, Karndean, Beaulieu, LG Hausys, Milliken, NOX Corporation, Novalis, Polyflor

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Rigid Core Wood Flooring



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Rigid Core Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Core Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Core Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid Core Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid Core Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid Core Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid Core Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid Core Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rigid Core Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Rigid Core Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Rigid Core Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Flooring

1.2.2 Rigid Core Wood Flooring

1.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rigid Core Flooring Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rigid Core Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rigid Core Flooring Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rigid Core Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rigid Core Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid Core Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rigid Core Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rigid Core Flooring as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Core Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rigid Core Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rigid Core Flooring Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rigid Core Flooring by Application

4.1 Rigid Core Flooring Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rigid Core Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rigid Core Flooring by Country

5.1 North America Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rigid Core Flooring by Country

6.1 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring by Country

8.1 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Core Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rigid Core Flooring Business

10.1 Armstrong

10.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.1.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Armstrong Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Armstrong Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.2 Tarkett

10.2.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tarkett Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Armstrong Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.3 Mohawk

10.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mohawk Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mohawk Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.4 Mannington Mills

10.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mannington Mills Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mannington Mills Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.5 Congoleum

10.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Congoleum Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Congoleum Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gerflor Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Forbo

10.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Forbo Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Forbo Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.8 Shaw Floors

10.8.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shaw Floors Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shaw Floors Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shaw Floors Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

10.9 Metroflor

10.9.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Metroflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Metroflor Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Metroflor Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Metroflor Recent Development

10.10 Karndean

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rigid Core Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Karndean Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

10.11 Beaulieu

10.11.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Beaulieu Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Beaulieu Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

10.12 LG Hausys

10.12.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.12.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LG Hausys Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LG Hausys Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.13 Milliken

10.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

10.13.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Milliken Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Milliken Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 Milliken Recent Development

10.14 NOX Corporation

10.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NOX Corporation Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NOX Corporation Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Novalis

10.15.1 Novalis Corporation Information

10.15.2 Novalis Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Novalis Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Novalis Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 Novalis Recent Development

10.16 Polyflor

10.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Polyflor Rigid Core Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Polyflor Rigid Core Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Polyflor Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rigid Core Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rigid Core Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rigid Core Flooring Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rigid Core Flooring Distributors

12.3 Rigid Core Flooring Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

