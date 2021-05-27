Rice Starch Market Size and Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors 2027 |Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 μm

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Rice Starch Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. and Japan Rice Starch data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global and Japan Rice Starch Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global and Japan Rice Starch Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and Japan Rice Starch market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global and Japan Rice Starch market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 μm, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Care industry. Currently, there are a few of companies in the world can produce rice starch product, but the famous enterprises are less, mainly concentrate in Europe and Thailand. The main market players are BENEO, Ingredion, Bangkok starch, Thai Flour, AGRANA, WFM Wholesome Foods, Golden Agriculture, Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Rice Starch Market This report focuses on global and Japan Rice Starch market. In 2020, the global Rice Starch market size was US$ 201.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 285.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Rice Starch market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Rice Starch Scope and Market Size Rice Starch market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rice Starch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For Japan market, this report focuses on the Rice Starch market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan. Segment by Type, Food Grade Rice Starch, Industry Grade Rice Starch Segment by Application, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, Others By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, BENEO, Ingredion, Bangkok starch, Thai Flour, AGRANA, WFM Wholesome Foods, Golden Agriculture, Anhui Lianhe, Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Market Segment by Product Type:

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch Market Segment by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and Japan Rice Starch market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and Japan Rice Starch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and Japan Rice Starch market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and Japan Rice Starch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and Japan Rice Starch market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rice Starch Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rice Starch Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade Rice Starch

1.2.3 Industry Grade Rice Starch

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rice Starch Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rice Starch Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rice Starch Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rice Starch Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rice Starch, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Rice Starch Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Rice Starch Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rice Starch Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Rice Starch Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rice Starch Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Rice Starch Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rice Starch Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rice Starch Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rice Starch Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rice Starch Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Rice Starch Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rice Starch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rice Starch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rice Starch Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Rice Starch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Rice Starch Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Rice Starch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rice Starch Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rice Starch Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rice Starch Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Rice Starch Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rice Starch Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rice Starch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rice Starch Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rice Starch Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rice Starch Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Rice Starch Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rice Starch Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rice Starch Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Rice Starch Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rice Starch Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rice Starch Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rice Starch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Rice Starch Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Rice Starch Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Rice Starch Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Rice Starch Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Rice Starch Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Rice Starch Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Rice Starch Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Rice Starch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Rice Starch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Rice Starch Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Rice Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Rice Starch Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Rice Starch Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Rice Starch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Rice Starch Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Rice Starch Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Rice Starch Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Rice Starch Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Rice Starch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Rice Starch Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Rice Starch Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Rice Starch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Rice Starch Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rice Starch Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Rice Starch Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Rice Starch Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rice Starch Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rice Starch Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Rice Starch Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rice Starch Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Rice Starch Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Rice Starch Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rice Starch Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Rice Starch Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Starch Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Starch Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Starch Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Starch Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 BENEO

12.1.1 BENEO Corporation Information

12.1.2 BENEO Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BENEO Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BENEO Rice Starch Products Offered

12.1.5 BENEO Recent Development

12.2 Ingredion

12.2.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ingredion Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ingredion Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ingredion Rice Starch Products Offered

12.2.5 Ingredion Recent Development

12.3 Bangkok starch

12.3.1 Bangkok starch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bangkok starch Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bangkok starch Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bangkok starch Rice Starch Products Offered

12.3.5 Bangkok starch Recent Development

12.4 Thai Flour

12.4.1 Thai Flour Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thai Flour Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Thai Flour Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thai Flour Rice Starch Products Offered

12.4.5 Thai Flour Recent Development

12.5 AGRANA

12.5.1 AGRANA Corporation Information

12.5.2 AGRANA Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AGRANA Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AGRANA Rice Starch Products Offered

12.5.5 AGRANA Recent Development

12.6 WFM Wholesome Foods

12.6.1 WFM Wholesome Foods Corporation Information

12.6.2 WFM Wholesome Foods Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 WFM Wholesome Foods Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WFM Wholesome Foods Rice Starch Products Offered

12.6.5 WFM Wholesome Foods Recent Development

12.7 Golden Agriculture

12.7.1 Golden Agriculture Corporation Information

12.7.2 Golden Agriculture Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Golden Agriculture Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Golden Agriculture Rice Starch Products Offered

12.7.5 Golden Agriculture Recent Development

12.8 Anhui Lianhe

12.8.1 Anhui Lianhe Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anhui Lianhe Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Anhui Lianhe Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anhui Lianhe Rice Starch Products Offered

12.8.5 Anhui Lianhe Recent Development

12.9 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

12.9.1 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Rice Starch Products Offered

12.9.5 Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Recent Development

13.1 Rice Starch Industry Trends

13.2 Rice Starch Market Drivers

13.3 Rice Starch Market Challenges

13.4 Rice Starch Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rice Starch Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

