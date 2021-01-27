Rice Protein Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Shafi Gluco Chem, Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology, Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

Rice protein is a vegetarian protein isolate that is an alternative to the more common whey and soy protein isolates. Brown rice can be treated with enzymes that will cause carbohydrates to separate from proteins. The resulting protein powder is then sometimes flavored or added to smoothies or health shakes. Rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rice protein industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Rice Protein Market The global Rice Protein market size is projected to reach US$ 295.9 million by 2026, from US$ 142.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Rice Protein Scope and Segment Rice Protein market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rice Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem, Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology, Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan, Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology, Habib-ADM Limited, Matco Foods, Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural, JiangXi HengDing Food, BENEO, Gulshan

Rice Protein Breakdown Data by Type

Rice Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Concentrate

Rice Protein Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Rice Protein market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Rice Protein market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Rice Protein Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Rice Protein Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rice Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rice Protein Isolate

1.4.3 Rice Protein Concentrate 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rice Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Animal Feed

1.3.4 Sports Nutrition

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Rice Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Rice Protein Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Rice Protein Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Rice Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Rice Protein Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Rice Protein Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rice Protein Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Rice Protein Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Rice Protein Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rice Protein Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Rice Protein Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Rice Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Rice Protein Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Rice Protein Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Rice Protein Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rice Protein Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Rice Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Rice Protein Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Rice Protein Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rice Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Rice Protein Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Rice Protein Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Rice Protein Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Rice Protein Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Rice Protein Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rice Protein Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rice Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Rice Protein Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Rice Protein Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rice Protein Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rice Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Rice Protein Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Rice Protein Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rice Protein Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Rice Protein Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Rice Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rice Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Rice Protein Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Rice Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rice Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Rice Protein Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Rice Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rice Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Rice Protein Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Rice Protein Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rice Protein Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Rice Protein Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Rice Protein Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rice Protein Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Rice Protein Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Rice Protein Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rice Protein Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rice Protein Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Rice Protein Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Rice Protein Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rice Protein Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Rice Protein Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Rice Protein Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rice Protein Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Rice Protein Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Rice Protein Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rice Protein Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Protein Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Axiom Foods

11.1.1 Axiom Foods Corporation Information

11.1.2 Axiom Foods Overview

11.1.3 Axiom Foods Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Axiom Foods Rice Protein Product Description

11.1.5 Axiom Foods Related Developments 11.2 Shafi Gluco Chem

11.2.1 Shafi Gluco Chem Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shafi Gluco Chem Overview

11.2.3 Shafi Gluco Chem Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Shafi Gluco Chem Rice Protein Product Description

11.2.5 Shafi Gluco Chem Related Developments 11.3 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology

11.3.1 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Overview

11.3.3 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Rice Protein Product Description

11.3.5 Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Related Developments 11.4 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

11.4.1 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Overview

11.4.3 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Rice Protein Product Description

11.4.5 Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Related Developments 11.5 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology

11.5.1 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology Overview

11.5.3 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology Rice Protein Product Description

11.5.5 Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology Related Developments 11.6 Habib-ADM Limited

11.6.1 Habib-ADM Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Habib-ADM Limited Overview

11.6.3 Habib-ADM Limited Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Habib-ADM Limited Rice Protein Product Description

11.6.5 Habib-ADM Limited Related Developments 11.7 Matco Foods

11.7.1 Matco Foods Corporation Information

11.7.2 Matco Foods Overview

11.7.3 Matco Foods Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Matco Foods Rice Protein Product Description

11.7.5 Matco Foods Related Developments 11.8 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

11.8.1 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural Overview

11.8.3 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural Rice Protein Product Description

11.8.5 Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural Related Developments 11.9 JiangXi HengDing Food

11.9.1 JiangXi HengDing Food Corporation Information

11.9.2 JiangXi HengDing Food Overview

11.9.3 JiangXi HengDing Food Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 JiangXi HengDing Food Rice Protein Product Description

11.9.5 JiangXi HengDing Food Related Developments 11.10 BENEO

11.10.1 BENEO Corporation Information

11.10.2 BENEO Overview

11.10.3 BENEO Rice Protein Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 BENEO Rice Protein Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Rice Protein Production Mode & Process 12.4 Rice Protein Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rice Protein Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rice Protein Distributors 12.5 Rice Protein Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Rice Protein Industry Trends 13.2 Rice Protein Market Drivers 13.3 Rice Protein Market Challenges 13.4 Rice Protein Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Rice Protein Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us