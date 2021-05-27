Rice Market Size and Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors 2027 |Rice (Basmati, Calrose, Sona Massuri, Jasmine) is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and United States Rice Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. and United States Rice data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global and United States Rice Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global and United States Rice Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and United States Rice market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global and United States Rice market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Rice (Basmati, Calrose, Sona Massuri, Jasmine) is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia. It is the agricultural commodity with the third-highest worldwide production, after sugarcane and maize. Rice is the most important grain with regard to human nutrition and caloric intake, providing more than one-fifth of the calories consumed worldwide by humans. North American Rice is mainly divided into four categories: Basmati Rice, Calrose Rice, Sona Massuri Rice and Jasmine Rice, each of which has a different leading enterprise. KRBL is the leading player in Basmati Rice, with 36% market share; Farmers’ Rice Cooperative is the leader of Calrose Rice, with 5% of the market; Swad Food Products accounts for 16% of the market in Sona Massuri Rice; Thai Hua leads the Jasmine Rice market with 16%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Rice Market This report focuses on global and United States Rice market. In 2020, the global Rice market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Rice market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Rice Scope and Market Size Rice market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rice market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For United States market, this report focuses on the Rice market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Segment by Type, Basmati Rice, Calrose Rice, Sona Massuri Rice, Jasmine Rice, Others Segment by Application, Household, Food Services, Food Industry By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, KRBL, LT FOODS, REI Agro, Kohinoor Foods, Lakshmi Group, Pari, Sunstar overseas, DUNAR, Amar Singh Chawalwala, Tilda, California Family Foods, American Commodity Company, Farmers’ Rice Cooperative, Pacific International Rice Mills, Doguet’s Rice Milling Company, Far West Rice, Hinode Rice, Sun Valley Rice, Swad Food Products, EKTA FOODS, THAI LEE, Thai Hua, Asia Golden Rice Company, Nakornton Rice, Golden Grain Enterprise, Wonnapob Company, KAMOLKIJ Market Segment by Product Type:

Basmati Rice

Calrose Rice

Sona Massuri Rice

Jasmine Rice

Others Market Segment by Application:

Household

Food Services

Food Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and United States Rice market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and United States Rice market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and United States Rice market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and United States Rice market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and United States Rice market

