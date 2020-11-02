Rice Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026 |Asia Golden Rice, Capital Rice Group, Thanasan Group

Global Rice Market Overview:
The global Rice market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Rice Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Rice market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Leading players operating in the global Rice market are: Asia Golden Rice, Capital Rice Group, Thanasan Group, Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd, Alobha, Kohinoor, Lal Qilla, Daawat, ADM Rice, American Rice, Gulf Rice Milling, Inc, REI Agro Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Lakshmi Group
Global Rice Market: Segmentation
The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.
Segment By Product Type:
, Basmati Rice, Jasmine Rice, Long Grain Rice, Others
Segment By Product Application:
, Household, Food Services, Food Industry
Global Rice Market: Regional Segmentation
For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Rice market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Rice market.
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Global Rice Market: Research Methodology
The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Rice market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.
Global Rice Market: Competitive Rivalry
The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Rice market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
1 Rice Market Overview
1.1 Rice Product Overview
1.2 Rice Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Basmati Rice
1.2.2 Jasmine Rice
1.2.3 Long Grain Rice
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Rice Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Rice Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Rice Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Rice Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rice Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rice Industry
1.5.1.1 Rice Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Rice Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Rice Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Rice Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rice Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rice Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rice Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rice Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rice Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rice as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rice Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rice Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Rice Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Rice by Application
4.1 Rice Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Food Services
4.1.3 Food Industry
4.2 Global Rice Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Rice Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Rice Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Rice Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Rice by Application
4.5.2 Europe Rice by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rice by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Rice by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rice by Application 5 North America Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rice Business
10.1 Asia Golden Rice
10.1.1 Asia Golden Rice Corporation Information
10.1.2 Asia Golden Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Asia Golden Rice Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Asia Golden Rice Rice Products Offered
10.1.5 Asia Golden Rice Recent Development
10.2 Capital Rice Group
10.2.1 Capital Rice Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Capital Rice Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Capital Rice Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Asia Golden Rice Rice Products Offered
10.2.5 Capital Rice Group Recent Development
10.3 Thanasan Group
10.3.1 Thanasan Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Thanasan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Thanasan Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Thanasan Group Rice Products Offered
10.3.5 Thanasan Group Recent Development
10.4 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd
10.4.1 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.4.5 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Recent Development
10.5 Alobha
10.5.1 Alobha Corporation Information
10.5.2 Alobha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Alobha Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Alobha Rice Products Offered
10.5.5 Alobha Recent Development
10.6 Kohinoor
10.6.1 Kohinoor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kohinoor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Kohinoor Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kohinoor Rice Products Offered
10.6.5 Kohinoor Recent Development
10.7 Lal Qilla
10.7.1 Lal Qilla Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lal Qilla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Lal Qilla Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Lal Qilla Rice Products Offered
10.7.5 Lal Qilla Recent Development
10.8 Daawat
10.8.1 Daawat Corporation Information
10.8.2 Daawat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Daawat Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Daawat Rice Products Offered
10.8.5 Daawat Recent Development
10.9 ADM Rice
10.9.1 ADM Rice Corporation Information
10.9.2 ADM Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ADM Rice Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ADM Rice Rice Products Offered
10.9.5 ADM Rice Recent Development
10.10 American Rice
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rice Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 American Rice Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 American Rice Recent Development
10.11 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc
10.11.1 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Corporation Information
10.11.2 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Rice Products Offered
10.11.5 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Recent Development
10.12 REI Agro Ltd
10.12.1 REI Agro Ltd Corporation Information
10.12.2 REI Agro Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 REI Agro Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 REI Agro Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.12.5 REI Agro Ltd Recent Development
10.13 KRBL Ltd
10.13.1 KRBL Ltd Corporation Information
10.13.2 KRBL Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 KRBL Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 KRBL Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.13.5 KRBL Ltd Recent Development
10.14 Kohinoor Foods Ltd
10.14.1 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.14.5 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Recent Development
10.15 Lakshmi Group
10.15.1 Lakshmi Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lakshmi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lakshmi Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Lakshmi Group Rice Products Offered
10.15.5 Lakshmi Group Recent Development 11 Rice Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rice Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rice Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
