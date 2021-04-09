Retimer (Redriver) Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Texas Instrument (TI)

The global Retimer (Redriver) market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Retimer (Redriver) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Retimer (Redriver) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Retimer (Redriver) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Retimer (Redriver) market.

Leading players of the global Retimer (Redriver) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Retimer (Redriver) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Retimer (Redriver) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Retimer (Redriver) market.

Retimer (Redriver) Market Leading Players

Texas Instrument (TI) NXP Semiconductors Intel Renesas Electronics Diodes Incorporated Parade Technologies Analogix Microchip Technology THine Electronics Astera Labs Montage Technology Segment by Product Redriver Retimer Segment by Application Servers Storage Applications Others Production by Region North America Europe China Japan Taiwan Southeast Asia Sales by Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Taiwan Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Spain Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Retimer (Redriver) Segmentation by Product

Analysis and Insights: Global Retimer (Redriver) The global Retimer (Redriver) is valued at US$ 435.69 million in 2020. The size will reach US$ 605.16 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2021-2027. Global Retimer (Redriver) Scope and Segment Retimer (Redriver) is segmented by Product, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retimer (Redriver) will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on Production, revenue and forecast by Product, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Retimer (Redriver) Segmentation by Application

Servers Storage Applications Others Production

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Retimer (Redriver) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Retimer (Redriver) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Retimer (Redriver) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Retimer (Redriver) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Retimer (Redriver) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Retimer (Redriver) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 STUDY COVERAGE1 1.1 Retimer (Redriver) Product Introduction1 1.2 Market by Product1 1.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Growth Rate by Product1 1.2.2 Retimer2 1.2.3 Redriver3 1.3 Market by Application3 1.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Size Growth Rate by Application4 1.3.2 Servers5 1.3.3 Storage Applications5 1.3.4 Others5 1.4 Study Objectives5 1.5 Years Considered6 2 GLOBAL RETIMER (REDRIVER) PRODUCTION7 2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Production (2016-2027)7 2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 20277 2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Production by Region9 2.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)9 2.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)10 2.4 North America11 2.5 Europe12 2.6 China12 2.7 Japan13 2.8 Southeast Asia13 2.9 Taiwan14 3 GLOBAL RETIMER (REDRIVER) SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS15 3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-202715 3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-202716 3.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 202717 3.4 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Sales17 3.4.1 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)17 3.4.2 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)18 3.5 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Revenue20 3.5.1 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)20 3.5.2 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)20 3.6 North America21 3.7 Europe22 3.8 Asia-Pacific23 3.9 Central & South America24 3.10 Middle East & Africa25 4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS27 4.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Manufacturers27 4.1.1 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers by Sales (2019-2021)27 4.1.2 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2019-2021)27 4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retimer (Redriver) Sales in 202028 4.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Manufacturers29 4.2.1 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers by Revenue (2019-2021)29 4.2.2 Global Top Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)30 4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retimer (Redriver) Revenue in 202031 4.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Price by Manufacturers32 4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape32 4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR532 4.4.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)33 4.4.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution33 4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans34 5 MARKET SIZE BY PRODUCT37 5.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Product37 5.1.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historical Sales by Product (2016-2021)37 5.1.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Sales by Product (2022-2027)37 5.1.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Market Share by Product (2016-2027)37 5.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Product38 5.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historical Revenue by Product (2016-2021)38 5.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Revenue by Product (2022-2027)38 5.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue Market Share by Product (2016-2027)39 5.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price by Product40 5.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price by Product (2016-2021)40 5.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price Forecast by Product (2022-2027)40 6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION41 6.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Application41 6.1.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)41 6.1.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)41 6.1.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)41 6.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Application42 6.2.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)42 6.2.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)43 6.2.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)43 6.3 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price by Application44 6.3.1 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price by Application (2016-2021)44 6.3.2 Global Retimer (Redriver) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)44 7 NORTH AMERICA45 7.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Product45 7.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application46 7.3 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Country47 7.3.1 North America Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Country (2016-2027)47 7.3.2 North America Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)47 7.3.3 U.S.48 7.3.4 Canada48 7.3.5 Mexico49 8 EUROPE50 8.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Product50 8.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application51 8.3 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Country52 8.3.1 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Country (2016-2027)52 8.3.2 Europe Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)52 8.3.3 Germany53 8.3.4 France54 8.3.5 U.K.54 8.3.6 Italy55 8.3.7 Russia55 8.3.8 Spain56 9 ASIA PACIFIC57 9.1 Asia Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Product57 9.2 Asia Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application58 9.3 Asia Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Region59 9.3.1 Asia Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Region (2016-2027)59 9.3.2 Asia Pacific Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)59 9.3.3 China60 9.3.4 Japan61 9.3.5 South Korea61 9.3.6 India62 9.3.7 Australia62 9.3.8 Taiwan63 9.3.9 Southeast Asia63 10 CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA64 10.1 Central & South America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Product64 10.2 Central & South America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application65 10.3 Central & South America Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Country66 10.3.1 Central & South America Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Country (2016-2027)66 10.3.2 Central & South America Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)66 10.3.3 Brazil67 10.3.4 Argentina67 11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA68 11.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Product68 11.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Application69 11.3 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Market Size by Country70 11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Sales by Country (2016-2027)70 11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Retimer (Redriver) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)70 11.3.3 Middle East71 11.3.4 Africa71 12 CORPORATE PROFILE72 12.1 Texas Instrument (TI)72 12.1.1 Texas Instrument (TI) Corporation Information72 12.1.2 Texas Instrument (TI) Overview72 12.1.3 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)72 12.1.4 Texas Instrument (TI) Retimer (Redriver) Product Description73 12.2 NXP Semiconductors73 12.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information73 12.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview74 12.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)74 12.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Retimer (Redriver) Product Description74 12.3 Intel76 12.3.1 Intel Corporation Information76 12.3.2 Intel Overview76 12.3.3 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)76 12.3.4 Intel Retimer (Redriver) Product Description77 12.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation77 12.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information77 12.4.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Overview77 12.4.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)78 12.4.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Retimer (Redriver) Product Description78 12.5 Diodes Incorporated79 12.5.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information79 12.5.2 Diodes Incorporated Overview79 12.5.3 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)79 12.5.4 Diodes Incorporated Retimer (Redriver) Product Description80 12.6 Parade Technologies80 12.6.1 Parade Technologies Corporation Information80 12.6.2 Parade Technologies Overview81 12.6.3 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)81 12.6.4 Parade Technologies Retimer (Redriver) Product Description81 12.7 Analogix82 12.7.1 Analogix Corporation Information82 12.7.2 Analogix Overview83 12.7.3 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)83 12.7.4 Analogix Retimer (Redriver) Product Description83 12.8 Microchip Technology84 12.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information84 12.8.2 Microchip Technology Overview84 12.8.3 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)85 12.8.4 Microchip Technology Retimer (Redriver) Product Description85 12.9 THine Electronics, Inc.86 12.9.1 THine Electronics, Inc. Corporation Information86 12.9.2 THine Electronics, Inc. Overview86 12.9.3 THine Electronics, Inc. Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)86 12.9.4 THine Electronics, Inc. Retimer (Redriver) Product Description87 12.10 Astera Labs87 12.10.1 Astera Labs Corporation Information87 12.10.2 Astera Labs Overview88 12.10.3 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)88 12.10.4 Astera Labs Retimer (Redriver) Product Description88 12.11 Montage Technology89 12.11.1 Montage Technology Corporation Information89 12.11.2 Montage Technology Overview90 12.11.3 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021)90 12.11.4 Montage Technology Retimer (Redriver) Product Description90 13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS92 13.1 Retimer (Redriver) Industry Chain Analysis92 13.2 Retimer (Redriver) Key Raw Materials93 13.2.1 Key Raw Materials93 13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers93 13.3 Retimer (Redriver) Manufacturing Cost Structure93 13.4 Retimer (Redriver) Sales and Marketing94 13.4.1 Retimer (Redriver) Sales Channels94 13.4.2 Retimer (Redriver) Distributors95 13.5 Retimer (Redriver) Customers97 14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS98 14.1 Retimer (Redriver) Industry Trends98 14.2 Retimer (Redriver) Market Drivers98 14.3 Retimer (Redriver) Market Challenges98 14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis99 15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL RETIMER (REDRIVER) STUDY101 16 APPENDIX102 16.1 Research Methodology102 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach102 16.1.2 Data Source105 16.2 Author Details107 16.3 Disclaimer108

