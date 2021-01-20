Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Massive Growth During 2021-2027 | Cegid, Epicor Software Corporation, GEP, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Ivalua, JDA Software Group, Proactis, SAP SEOracle Corporation, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Vroozi, Zycus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cegid, Epicor Software Corporation, GEP, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Ivalua, JDA Software Group, Proactis, SAP SEOracle Corporation, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Vroozi, Zycus Market Segment by Product Type:

Strategic Sourcing

Supplier Management

Contract Management

Procure-to-Pay

Spend Analysis Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Segment by Application:

Retail Enterprise

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Sourcing and Procurement market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Retail Sourcing and Procurement industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Strategic Sourcing

1.2.3 Supplier Management

1.2.4 Contract Management

1.2.5 Procure-to-Pay

1.2.6 Spend Analysis

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail Enterprise

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Trends

2.3.2 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Drivers

2.3.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Challenges

2.3.4 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Retail Sourcing and Procurement Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Retail Sourcing and Procurement Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue

3.4 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue in 2020

3.5 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Retail Sourcing and Procurement Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cegid

11.1.1 Cegid Company Details

11.1.2 Cegid Business Overview

11.1.3 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.1.4 Cegid Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cegid Recent Development

11.2 Epicor Software Corporation

11.2.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Epicor Software Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Epicor Software Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.2.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

11.3 GEP

11.3.1 GEP Company Details

11.3.2 GEP Business Overview

11.3.3 GEP Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.3.4 GEP Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 GEP Recent Development

11.4 GT Nexus

11.4.1 GT Nexus Company Details

11.4.2 GT Nexus Business Overview

11.4.3 GT Nexus Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.4.4 GT Nexus Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Ivalua

11.6.1 Ivalua Company Details

11.6.2 Ivalua Business Overview

11.6.3 Ivalua Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.6.4 Ivalua Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Ivalua Recent Development

11.7 JDA Software Group

11.7.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

11.7.2 JDA Software Group Business Overview

11.7.3 JDA Software Group Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.7.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

11.8 Proactis

11.8.1 Proactis Company Details

11.8.2 Proactis Business Overview

11.8.3 Proactis Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.8.4 Proactis Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Proactis Recent Development

11.9 SAP SEOracle Corporation

11.9.1 SAP SEOracle Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 SAP SEOracle Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP SEOracle Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.9.4 SAP SEOracle Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SAP SEOracle Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Sciquest

11.10.1 Sciquest Company Details

11.10.2 Sciquest Business Overview

11.10.3 Sciquest Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.10.4 Sciquest Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Sciquest Recent Development

11.11 Tradogram

11.11.1 Tradogram Company Details

11.11.2 Tradogram Business Overview

11.11.3 Tradogram Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.11.4 Tradogram Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Tradogram Recent Development

11.12 Vroozi

11.12.1 Vroozi Company Details

11.12.2 Vroozi Business Overview

11.12.3 Vroozi Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.12.4 Vroozi Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Vroozi Recent Development

11.13 Zycus

11.13.1 Zycus Company Details

11.13.2 Zycus Business Overview

11.13.3 Zycus Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.13.4 Zycus Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Zycus Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

