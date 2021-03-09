Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market 2021 : Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Epicor Software Corporation, GEP, GT Nexus

The global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[ Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Request a Sample of this report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2077449/global-and-united-states-retail-sourcing-and-procurement-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Research Report: Cegid, Epicor Software Corporation, GEP, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Ivalua, JDA Software Group, Proactis, SAP SEOracle Corporation, Sciquest, Tradogram, Vroozi, Zycus

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Segmentation:

Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Procure-to-Pay, Spend Analysis

On the basis of applications, global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market can be segmented as:

, Retail Enterprise, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Enquire For Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2077449/global-and-united-states-retail-sourcing-and-procurement-market

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

The market share of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Strategic Sourcing

1.2.3 Supplier Management

1.2.4 Contract Management

1.2.5 Procure-to-Pay

1.2.6 Spend Analysis

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail Enterprise

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Retail Sourcing and Procurement Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Retail Sourcing and Procurement Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue

3.4 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Retail Sourcing and Procurement Area Served

3.6 Key Players Retail Sourcing and Procurement Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cegid

11.1.1 Cegid Company Details

11.1.2 Cegid Business Overview

11.1.3 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.1.4 Cegid Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cegid Recent Development

11.2 Epicor Software Corporation

11.2.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Epicor Software Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Epicor Software Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.2.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

11.3 GEP

11.3.1 GEP Company Details

11.3.2 GEP Business Overview

11.3.3 GEP Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.3.4 GEP Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 GEP Recent Development

11.4 GT Nexus

11.4.1 GT Nexus Company Details

11.4.2 GT Nexus Business Overview

11.4.3 GT Nexus Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.4.4 GT Nexus Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Ivalua

11.6.1 Ivalua Company Details

11.6.2 Ivalua Business Overview

11.6.3 Ivalua Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.6.4 Ivalua Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Ivalua Recent Development

11.7 JDA Software Group

11.7.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

11.7.2 JDA Software Group Business Overview

11.7.3 JDA Software Group Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.7.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

11.8 Proactis

11.8.1 Proactis Company Details

11.8.2 Proactis Business Overview

11.8.3 Proactis Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.8.4 Proactis Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Proactis Recent Development

11.9 SAP SEOracle Corporation

11.9.1 SAP SEOracle Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 SAP SEOracle Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP SEOracle Corporation Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.9.4 SAP SEOracle Corporation Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 SAP SEOracle Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Sciquest

11.10.1 Sciquest Company Details

11.10.2 Sciquest Business Overview

11.10.3 Sciquest Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

11.10.4 Sciquest Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Sciquest Recent Development

11.11 Tradogram

10.11.1 Tradogram Company Details

10.11.2 Tradogram Business Overview

10.11.3 Tradogram Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

10.11.4 Tradogram Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Tradogram Recent Development

11.12 Vroozi

10.12.1 Vroozi Company Details

10.12.2 Vroozi Business Overview

10.12.3 Vroozi Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

10.12.4 Vroozi Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Vroozi Recent Development

11.13 Zycus

10.13.1 Zycus Company Details

10.13.2 Zycus Business Overview

10.13.3 Zycus Retail Sourcing and Procurement Introduction

10.13.4 Zycus Revenue in Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Zycus Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us

In QY Research we give immense importance to the needs of our clients and assist them in offering appropriate solutions to innovate their business strategies. What we do is basically analyze the client’s history and then create an analytical model to resolve their problems. Our client-centered services also offer insights on customer profiling, target market analysis, and behavioral analysis to meet customers’ needs.