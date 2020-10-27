Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Cisco Systems, Epicor Software Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Ingenico Group, Micros Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Research Report: Cisco Systems, Epicor Software Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Ingenico Group, Micros Systems, NCR Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone Systems

Types: Fixed Retail POS Terminals

Mobile Retail POS Terminals



Applications: Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores



The Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Retail POS Terminals

1.4.3 Mobile Retail POS Terminals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Department Stores

1.5.3 Warehouse

1.5.4 Discount Stores

1.5.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.5.6 Convenience

1.5.7 Speciality Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems

8.1.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cisco Systems Overview

8.1.3 Cisco Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cisco Systems Product Description

8.1.5 Cisco Systems Related Developments

8.2 Epicor Software Corporation

8.2.1 Epicor Software Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Epicor Software Corporation Overview

8.2.3 Epicor Software Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Epicor Software Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 Epicor Software Corporation Related Developments

8.3 Hewlett-Packard Company

8.3.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hewlett-Packard Company Overview

8.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hewlett-Packard Company Product Description

8.3.5 Hewlett-Packard Company Related Developments

8.4 Ingenico Group

8.4.1 Ingenico Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ingenico Group Overview

8.4.3 Ingenico Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ingenico Group Product Description

8.4.5 Ingenico Group Related Developments

8.5 Micros Systems

8.5.1 Micros Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Micros Systems Overview

8.5.3 Micros Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Micros Systems Product Description

8.5.5 Micros Systems Related Developments

8.6 NCR Corporation

8.6.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 NCR Corporation Overview

8.6.3 NCR Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 NCR Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 NCR Corporation Related Developments

8.7 Panasonic Corporation

8.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Panasonic Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Panasonic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Panasonic Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Panasonic Corporation Related Developments

8.8 PAX Technology

8.8.1 PAX Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 PAX Technology Overview

8.8.3 PAX Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 PAX Technology Product Description

8.8.5 PAX Technology Related Developments

8.9 Samsung Electronics

8.9.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

8.9.3 Samsung Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Samsung Electronics Product Description

8.9.5 Samsung Electronics Related Developments

8.10 Toshiba Corporation

8.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Toshiba Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Toshiba Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Toshiba Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Toshiba Corporation Related Developments

8.11 VeriFone Systems

8.11.1 VeriFone Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 VeriFone Systems Overview

8.11.3 VeriFone Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 VeriFone Systems Product Description

8.11.5 VeriFone Systems Related Developments

9 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Sales Channels

11.2.2 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Distributors

11.3 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”