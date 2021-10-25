Retail Furniture Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries

“

The report titled Global Retail Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Retail Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Retail Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Retail Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Retail Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Retail Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, Homestar North America, IKEA, Flexsteel(Home Styles), Simplicity Sofas, Prepac, South Shore

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others(Online)



The Retail Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Retail Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wooden Furniture

1.2.3 Leather & Fabric Furniture

1.2.4 Metal Furniture

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Independent Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Independent Furniture Chains

1.3.4 Convenient Stores

1.3.5 Others(Online)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Retail Furniture Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Retail Furniture Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Retail Furniture, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Retail Furniture Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Retail Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Retail Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Retail Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Retail Furniture Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Retail Furniture Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Retail Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Retail Furniture Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Retail Furniture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Retail Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Retail Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retail Furniture Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Retail Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Retail Furniture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Retail Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Retail Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Retail Furniture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retail Furniture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Retail Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Retail Furniture Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Retail Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Retail Furniture Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Retail Furniture Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Retail Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Retail Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Retail Furniture Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Retail Furniture Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Retail Furniture Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Retail Furniture Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Retail Furniture Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Retail Furniture Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Retail Furniture Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Retail Furniture Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Retail Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Retail Furniture Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Retail Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Retail Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Retail Furniture Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Retail Furniture Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Retail Furniture Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Retail Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Retail Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Retail Furniture Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Retail Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Retail Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Retail Furniture Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Retail Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Retail Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Retail Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Retail Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Retail Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Retail Furniture Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Retail Furniture Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Retail Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Retail Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Retail Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Retail Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Retail Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Retail Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sauder Woodworking

12.1.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sauder Woodworking Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sauder Woodworking Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sauder Woodworking Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.1.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Development

12.2 Dorel Industries

12.2.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dorel Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dorel Industries Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dorel Industries Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.2.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

12.3 Bush Industries

12.3.1 Bush Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bush Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bush Industries Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bush Industries Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.3.5 Bush Industries Recent Development

12.4 Whalen Furniture

12.4.1 Whalen Furniture Corporation Information

12.4.2 Whalen Furniture Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Whalen Furniture Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Whalen Furniture Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.4.5 Whalen Furniture Recent Development

12.5 Homestar North America

12.5.1 Homestar North America Corporation Information

12.5.2 Homestar North America Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Homestar North America Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Homestar North America Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.5.5 Homestar North America Recent Development

12.6 IKEA

12.6.1 IKEA Corporation Information

12.6.2 IKEA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IKEA Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IKEA Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.6.5 IKEA Recent Development

12.7 Flexsteel(Home Styles)

12.7.1 Flexsteel(Home Styles) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flexsteel(Home Styles) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Flexsteel(Home Styles) Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flexsteel(Home Styles) Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.7.5 Flexsteel(Home Styles) Recent Development

12.8 Simplicity Sofas

12.8.1 Simplicity Sofas Corporation Information

12.8.2 Simplicity Sofas Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Simplicity Sofas Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Simplicity Sofas Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.8.5 Simplicity Sofas Recent Development

12.9 Prepac

12.9.1 Prepac Corporation Information

12.9.2 Prepac Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Prepac Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Prepac Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.9.5 Prepac Recent Development

12.10 South Shore

12.10.1 South Shore Corporation Information

12.10.2 South Shore Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 South Shore Retail Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 South Shore Retail Furniture Products Offered

12.10.5 South Shore Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Retail Furniture Industry Trends

13.2 Retail Furniture Market Drivers

13.3 Retail Furniture Market Challenges

13.4 Retail Furniture Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Retail Furniture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”