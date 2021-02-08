Retail Core Banking Solutions MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Oracle Corporation, Temenos AG, Fiserv Inc., Finastra, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., SAP SE, Asseco Poland SA, Silverlake Axis Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: Software, Service, Market Segment by Application: , Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs),

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Core Banking Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Retail Core Banking Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Core Banking Solutions market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Retail Core Banking Solutions

1.1 Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Retail Core Banking Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software

2.5 Service

3 Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4 Retail Core Banking Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Retail Core Banking Solutions as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Retail Core Banking Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Retail Core Banking Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Retail Core Banking Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Oracle Corporation

5.1.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle Corporation Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle Corporation Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Temenos AG

5.2.1 Temenos AG Profile

5.2.2 Temenos AG Main Business

5.2.3 Temenos AG Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Temenos AG Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Temenos AG Recent Developments

5.3 Fiserv Inc.

5.5.1 Fiserv Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Fiserv Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Fiserv Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Fiserv Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Finastra Recent Developments

5.4 Finastra

5.4.1 Finastra Profile

5.4.2 Finastra Main Business

5.4.3 Finastra Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Finastra Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Finastra Recent Developments

5.5 TATA Consultancy Services Limited

5.5.1 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Profile

5.5.2 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Main Business

5.5.3 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Recent Developments

5.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

5.6.1 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

5.7.1 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 SAP SE

5.8.1 SAP SE Profile

5.8.2 SAP SE Main Business

5.8.3 SAP SE Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SAP SE Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 SAP SE Recent Developments

5.9 Asseco Poland SA

5.9.1 Asseco Poland SA Profile

5.9.2 Asseco Poland SA Main Business

5.9.3 Asseco Poland SA Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Asseco Poland SA Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Asseco Poland SA Recent Developments

5.10 Silverlake Axis Ltd

5.10.1 Silverlake Axis Ltd Profile

5.10.2 Silverlake Axis Ltd Main Business

5.10.3 Silverlake Axis Ltd Retail Core Banking Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Silverlake Axis Ltd Retail Core Banking Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Silverlake Axis Ltd Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Retail Core Banking Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

