Retail Chocolate Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Mondelez, Hershey, Nestle

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Retail Chocolate Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Chocolate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Chocolate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Chocolate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Chocolate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Chocolate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Chocolate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mondelez, Hershey, Nestle, Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Household

Others



The Retail Chocolate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Chocolate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Chocolate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail Chocolate Product Introduction

1.2 Global Retail Chocolate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Retail Chocolate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Retail Chocolate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Retail Chocolate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Retail Chocolate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Retail Chocolate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Retail Chocolate Industry Trends

1.5.2 Retail Chocolate Market Drivers

1.5.3 Retail Chocolate Market Challenges

1.5.4 Retail Chocolate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Retail Chocolate Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dark Chocolate

2.1.2 Milk Chocolate

2.1.3 White Chocolate

2.2 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Retail Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Retail Chocolate Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Retail Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Retail Chocolate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Household

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Retail Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Retail Chocolate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Retail Chocolate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Retail Chocolate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Retail Chocolate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Retail Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Retail Chocolate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Retail Chocolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Retail Chocolate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Retail Chocolate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Retail Chocolate in 2021

4.2.3 Global Retail Chocolate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Retail Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Retail Chocolate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Retail Chocolate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retail Chocolate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Retail Chocolate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Retail Chocolate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Retail Chocolate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Retail Chocolate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Retail Chocolate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Retail Chocolate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Retail Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Retail Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Retail Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Retail Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Retail Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Retail Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Chocolate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Chocolate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mondelez

7.1.1 Mondelez Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mondelez Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mondelez Retail Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mondelez Retail Chocolate Products Offered

7.1.5 Mondelez Recent Development

7.2 Hershey

7.2.1 Hershey Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hershey Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hershey Retail Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hershey Retail Chocolate Products Offered

7.2.5 Hershey Recent Development

7.3 Nestle

7.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nestle Retail Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nestle Retail Chocolate Products Offered

7.3.5 Nestle Recent Development

7.4 Barry Callebaut

7.4.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information

7.4.2 Barry Callebaut Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Barry Callebaut Retail Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Barry Callebaut Retail Chocolate Products Offered

7.4.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development

7.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli

7.5.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli Retail Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli Retail Chocolate Products Offered

7.5.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungeli Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Retail Chocolate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Retail Chocolate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Retail Chocolate Distributors

8.3 Retail Chocolate Production Mode & Process

8.4 Retail Chocolate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Retail Chocolate Sales Channels

8.4.2 Retail Chocolate Distributors

8.5 Retail Chocolate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”