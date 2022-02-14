Retail Automation Equipment Market 2022: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2028 | Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Retail Automation Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Automation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Automation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Automation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Automation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Automation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Pricer AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Posiflex Technology(Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), Kiosk & Display LLC (US), Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vending Machine

Scanner

Electronic Label Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies



The Retail Automation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Automation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Automation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Retail Automation Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Retail Automation Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Retail Automation Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Retail Automation Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Retail Automation Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Retail Automation Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail Automation Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Retail Automation Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Retail Automation Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Retail Automation Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Retail Automation Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Retail Automation Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Retail Automation Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Retail Automation Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Retail Automation Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Vending Machine

2.1.2 Scanner

2.1.3 Electronic Label Machine

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hypermarkets

3.1.2 Supermarkets

3.1.3 Single Item Stores

3.1.4 Fuel Stations

3.1.5 Retail Pharmacies

3.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Retail Automation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Retail Automation Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Retail Automation Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Retail Automation Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retail Automation Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Retail Automation Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Retail Automation Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Retail Automation Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Retail Automation Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Retail Automation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Retail Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Retail Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Automation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

7.1.1 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Datalogic S.p.A (Italy) Recent Development

7.2 First Data Corporation (US)

7.2.1 First Data Corporation (US) Corporation Information

7.2.2 First Data Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 First Data Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 First Data Corporation (US) Recent Development

7.3 NCR Corporation (US)

7.3.1 NCR Corporation (US) Corporation Information

7.3.2 NCR Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NCR Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 NCR Corporation (US) Recent Development

7.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

7.4.1 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Fujitsu Limited (Japan) Recent Development

7.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US)

7.5.1 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions(US) Recent Development

7.6 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US)

7.6.1 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US) Recent Development

7.7 Kuka AG (Germany)

7.7.1 Kuka AG (Germany) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kuka AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kuka AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Kuka AG (Germany) Recent Development

7.8 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany)

7.8.1 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany) Recent Development

7.9 Pricer AB (Sweden)

7.9.1 Pricer AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pricer AB (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pricer AB (Sweden) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Pricer AB (Sweden) Recent Development

7.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

7.10.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) Recent Development

7.11 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan)

7.11.1 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Retail Automation Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Posiflex Technology(Taiwan) Recent Development

7.12 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany)

7.12.1 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

7.12.2 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Products Offered

7.12.5 E&K Automation GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

7.13 Kiosk & Display LLC (US)

7.13.1 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Products Offered

7.13.5 Kiosk & Display LLC (US) Recent Development

7.14 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture

7.14.1 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Retail Automation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Products Offered

7.14.5 Hunan Kimma Intelligent Equipment Manufacture Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Retail Automation Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Retail Automation Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Retail Automation Equipment Distributors

8.3 Retail Automation Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Retail Automation Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Retail Automation Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Retail Automation Equipment Distributors

8.5 Retail Automation Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”