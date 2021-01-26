Resveratrol Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Evolva, Sabinsa, InterHealth

Resveratrol is a stilbenoid, a type of natural phenol, and a phytoalexin produced naturally by several plants in response to injury or when the plant is under attack by pathogens such as bacteria or fungi. Sources of resveratrol in food include the Synthetic, blueberries, raspberries, mulberries and senna. Resveratrol industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many resveratrol producing companies in the world Resveratrol industry. The main market players are DSM, Evolva, Sabinsa,, InterHealth, Maypro, Laurus Labs, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech, Chengdu Yazhong, Changsha Huir Biological-tech, Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem and Xi’an These companies occupied 80.49% of the global production in 2016. The production of Resveratrol will increase to 131.05 MT in 2017 from 90.99 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.57%. China is the largest production region with rich raw material source. The global consumption value of Resveratrol increases with the 5.59% average growth rate. USA is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 54.39% of the global consumption value in total. Resveratrol products mainly include three types, which include Synthetic, Fermentation and Plant Extract. And each type has application industries relatively. The application include Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic and Food and Beverage, the downstream application industries will need more Resveratrol. So, Resveratrol has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance Resveratrol through improving technology. The major raw materials for Resveratrol are Reynoutria japonica Houtt root and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Resveratrol. The production cost of Resveratrol is also an important factor which could impact the price of Resveratrol. The Resveratrol manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Resveratrol Market The global Resveratrol market size is projected to reach US$ 99.4 million by 2026, from US$ 63 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Resveratrol Scope and Segment Resveratrol market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Resveratrol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, DSM, Evolva, Sabinsa, InterHealth, Maypro, Laurus Labs, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech, Chengdu Yazhong, Changsha Huir Biological-tech, Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem, Xi’an Sinuote

Resveratrol Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic, Plant Extract, Fermentation

Resveratrol Breakdown Data by Application

Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic, Food and Beverage, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Resveratrol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Resveratrol market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Resveratrol Market Share Analysis

