Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2026| Verifone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Limited, Action Systems

The global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market, such as , Ingenico Group., Verifone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Limited, Action Systems, Inc., EposNow, Harbortouch Payments, LLC., LimeTray, Posera, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Posist, POSsible POS, Revel Systems, Squirrel Systems, Toshiba Corporation, TouchBistro, Aireus Inc., Upserve, Inc., Dinerware, Inc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market by Product: Fixed POS terminal-Self-serve kiosks, Fixed POS terminal-Cash counters terminal, Fixed POS terminal-Vending machine, Mobile POS terminal

Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market by Application: FSR-Fine Dine, FSR-Casual Dine, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed POS terminal-Self-serve kiosks

1.4.3 Fixed POS terminal-Cash counters terminal

1.4.4 Fixed POS terminal-Vending machine

1.4.5 Mobile POS terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 FSR-Fine Dine

1.5.3 FSR-Casual Dine

1.5.4 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ingenico Group.

12.1.1 Ingenico Group. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ingenico Group. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ingenico Group. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ingenico Group. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.1.5 Ingenico Group. Recent Development

12.2 Verifone Systems Inc.

12.2.1 Verifone Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Verifone Systems Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Verifone Systems Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Verifone Systems Inc. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.2.5 Verifone Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.3 PAX Technology Limited

12.3.1 PAX Technology Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 PAX Technology Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PAX Technology Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PAX Technology Limited Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.3.5 PAX Technology Limited Recent Development

12.4 Action Systems, Inc.

12.4.1 Action Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Action Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Action Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Action Systems, Inc. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.4.5 Action Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 EposNow

12.5.1 EposNow Corporation Information

12.5.2 EposNow Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EposNow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 EposNow Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.5.5 EposNow Recent Development

12.6 Harbortouch Payments, LLC.

12.6.1 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.6.5 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Recent Development

12.7 LimeTray

12.7.1 LimeTray Corporation Information

12.7.2 LimeTray Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LimeTray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LimeTray Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.7.5 LimeTray Recent Development

12.8 Posera

12.8.1 Posera Corporation Information

12.8.2 Posera Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Posera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Posera Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.8.5 Posera Recent Development

12.9 NCR Corporation

12.9.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 NCR Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NCR Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NCR Corporation Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.9.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Oracle Corporation

12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oracle Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oracle Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Oracle Corporation Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.12 POSsible POS

12.12.1 POSsible POS Corporation Information

12.12.2 POSsible POS Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 POSsible POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 POSsible POS Products Offered

12.12.5 POSsible POS Recent Development

12.13 Revel Systems

12.13.1 Revel Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Revel Systems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Revel Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Revel Systems Products Offered

12.13.5 Revel Systems Recent Development

12.14 Squirrel Systems

12.14.1 Squirrel Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Squirrel Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Squirrel Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Squirrel Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Squirrel Systems Recent Development

12.15 Toshiba Corporation

12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toshiba Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Toshiba Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Toshiba Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

12.16 TouchBistro

12.16.1 TouchBistro Corporation Information

12.16.2 TouchBistro Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TouchBistro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 TouchBistro Products Offered

12.16.5 TouchBistro Recent Development

12.17 Aireus Inc.

12.17.1 Aireus Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Aireus Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Aireus Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Aireus Inc. Products Offered

12.17.5 Aireus Inc. Recent Development

12.18 Upserve, Inc.

12.18.1 Upserve, Inc. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Upserve, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Upserve, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Upserve, Inc. Products Offered

12.18.5 Upserve, Inc. Recent Development

12.19 Dinerware, Inc.

12.19.1 Dinerware, Inc. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dinerware, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Dinerware, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Dinerware, Inc. Products Offered

12.19.5 Dinerware, Inc. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

