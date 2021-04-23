Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Sibelco, HA-International, Western Foundry Products

“

The report titled Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resin-coated Sand (RCS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resin-coated Sand (RCS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sibelco, HA-International, Western Foundry Products, Kore Mart Limited, Samarth Magna Group, Asahi Yukizai, Yamakawa Sangyo, Chin Chang Silica Sand, Asahi Modi Materials, Laxmi Shell Industries, Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Preferred Sands, Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry, Lianxin Casting Sand Group, Ningbo Tianyang Technology, Beijing Qisintal New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 30 mesh

30-50 mesh

50-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh



Market Segmentation by Application: Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting

Hot Box Resin Casting

Cold Box Resin Casting

Furan Resin Casting



The Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resin-coated Sand (RCS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 30 mesh

1.2.3 30-50 mesh

1.2.4 50-70 mesh

1.2.5 More than 70 mesh

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting

1.3.3 Hot Box Resin Casting

1.3.4 Cold Box Resin Casting

1.3.5 Furan Resin Casting

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Restraints

3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales

3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sibelco

12.1.1 Sibelco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sibelco Overview

12.1.3 Sibelco Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sibelco Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.1.5 Sibelco Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sibelco Recent Developments

12.2 HA-International

12.2.1 HA-International Corporation Information

12.2.2 HA-International Overview

12.2.3 HA-International Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 HA-International Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.2.5 HA-International Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 HA-International Recent Developments

12.3 Western Foundry Products

12.3.1 Western Foundry Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Western Foundry Products Overview

12.3.3 Western Foundry Products Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Western Foundry Products Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.3.5 Western Foundry Products Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Western Foundry Products Recent Developments

12.4 Kore Mart Limited

12.4.1 Kore Mart Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kore Mart Limited Overview

12.4.3 Kore Mart Limited Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kore Mart Limited Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.4.5 Kore Mart Limited Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kore Mart Limited Recent Developments

12.5 Samarth Magna Group

12.5.1 Samarth Magna Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samarth Magna Group Overview

12.5.3 Samarth Magna Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Samarth Magna Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.5.5 Samarth Magna Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Samarth Magna Group Recent Developments

12.6 Asahi Yukizai

12.6.1 Asahi Yukizai Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Yukizai Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Yukizai Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asahi Yukizai Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.6.5 Asahi Yukizai Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Asahi Yukizai Recent Developments

12.7 Yamakawa Sangyo

12.7.1 Yamakawa Sangyo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yamakawa Sangyo Overview

12.7.3 Yamakawa Sangyo Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yamakawa Sangyo Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.7.5 Yamakawa Sangyo Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Yamakawa Sangyo Recent Developments

12.8 Chin Chang Silica Sand

12.8.1 Chin Chang Silica Sand Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chin Chang Silica Sand Overview

12.8.3 Chin Chang Silica Sand Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chin Chang Silica Sand Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.8.5 Chin Chang Silica Sand Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Chin Chang Silica Sand Recent Developments

12.9 Asahi Modi Materials

12.9.1 Asahi Modi Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Modi Materials Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Modi Materials Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Modi Materials Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.9.5 Asahi Modi Materials Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Asahi Modi Materials Recent Developments

12.10 Laxmi Shell Industries

12.10.1 Laxmi Shell Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Laxmi Shell Industries Overview

12.10.3 Laxmi Shell Industries Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Laxmi Shell Industries Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.10.5 Laxmi Shell Industries Resin-coated Sand (RCS) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Laxmi Shell Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions

12.11.1 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions Corporation Information

12.11.2 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions Overview

12.11.3 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.11.5 Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions Recent Developments

12.12 U.S. Silica

12.12.1 U.S. Silica Corporation Information

12.12.2 U.S. Silica Overview

12.12.3 U.S. Silica Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 U.S. Silica Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.12.5 U.S. Silica Recent Developments

12.13 Hi-Crush Partners

12.13.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hi-Crush Partners Overview

12.13.3 Hi-Crush Partners Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hi-Crush Partners Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.13.5 Hi-Crush Partners Recent Developments

12.14 Preferred Sands

12.14.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information

12.14.2 Preferred Sands Overview

12.14.3 Preferred Sands Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Preferred Sands Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.14.5 Preferred Sands Recent Developments

12.15 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry

12.15.1 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.15.5 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Recent Developments

12.16 Lianxin Casting Sand Group

12.16.1 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Overview

12.16.3 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.16.5 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Recent Developments

12.17 Ningbo Tianyang Technology

12.17.1 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Overview

12.17.3 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.17.5 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Recent Developments

12.18 Beijing Qisintal New Material

12.18.1 Beijing Qisintal New Material Corporation Information

12.18.2 Beijing Qisintal New Material Overview

12.18.3 Beijing Qisintal New Material Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Beijing Qisintal New Material Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products and Services

12.18.5 Beijing Qisintal New Material Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Distributors

13.5 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

