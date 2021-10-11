Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Sibelco, HA-International, Western Foundry Products

“

The report titled Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resin-coated Sand (RCS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resin-coated Sand (RCS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sibelco, HA-International, Western Foundry Products, Kore Mart Limited, Samarth Magna Group, Asahi Yukizai, Yamakawa Sangyo, Chin Chang Silica Sand, Asahi Modi Materials, Laxmi Shell Industries, Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Preferred Sands, Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry, Lianxin Casting Sand Group, Ningbo Tianyang Technology, Beijing Qisintal New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 30 mesh

30-50 mesh

50-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh



Market Segmentation by Application:

Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting

Hot Box Resin Casting

Cold Box Resin Casting

Furan Resin Casting



The Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resin-coated Sand (RCS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 30 mesh

1.2.3 30-50 mesh

1.2.4 50-70 mesh

1.2.5 More than 70 mesh

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting

1.3.3 Hot Box Resin Casting

1.3.4 Cold Box Resin Casting

1.3.5 Furan Resin Casting

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sibelco

12.1.1 Sibelco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sibelco Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sibelco Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sibelco Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Sibelco Recent Development

12.2 HA-International

12.2.1 HA-International Corporation Information

12.2.2 HA-International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HA-International Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 HA-International Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.2.5 HA-International Recent Development

12.3 Western Foundry Products

12.3.1 Western Foundry Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Western Foundry Products Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Western Foundry Products Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Western Foundry Products Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.3.5 Western Foundry Products Recent Development

12.4 Kore Mart Limited

12.4.1 Kore Mart Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kore Mart Limited Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kore Mart Limited Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kore Mart Limited Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.4.5 Kore Mart Limited Recent Development

12.5 Samarth Magna Group

12.5.1 Samarth Magna Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samarth Magna Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Samarth Magna Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Samarth Magna Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.5.5 Samarth Magna Group Recent Development

12.6 Asahi Yukizai

12.6.1 Asahi Yukizai Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Yukizai Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Yukizai Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asahi Yukizai Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.6.5 Asahi Yukizai Recent Development

12.7 Yamakawa Sangyo

12.7.1 Yamakawa Sangyo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yamakawa Sangyo Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Yamakawa Sangyo Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yamakawa Sangyo Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.7.5 Yamakawa Sangyo Recent Development

12.8 Chin Chang Silica Sand

12.8.1 Chin Chang Silica Sand Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chin Chang Silica Sand Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chin Chang Silica Sand Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chin Chang Silica Sand Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.8.5 Chin Chang Silica Sand Recent Development

12.9 Asahi Modi Materials

12.9.1 Asahi Modi Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Modi Materials Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Modi Materials Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Modi Materials Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.9.5 Asahi Modi Materials Recent Development

12.10 Laxmi Shell Industries

12.10.1 Laxmi Shell Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Laxmi Shell Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Laxmi Shell Industries Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Laxmi Shell Industries Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Products Offered

12.10.5 Laxmi Shell Industries Recent Development

12.12 U.S. Silica

12.12.1 U.S. Silica Corporation Information

12.12.2 U.S. Silica Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 U.S. Silica Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 U.S. Silica Products Offered

12.12.5 U.S. Silica Recent Development

12.13 Hi-Crush Partners

12.13.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hi-Crush Partners Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hi-Crush Partners Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hi-Crush Partners Products Offered

12.13.5 Hi-Crush Partners Recent Development

12.14 Preferred Sands

12.14.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information

12.14.2 Preferred Sands Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Preferred Sands Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Preferred Sands Products Offered

12.14.5 Preferred Sands Recent Development

12.15 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry

12.15.1 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Products Offered

12.15.5 Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry Recent Development

12.16 Lianxin Casting Sand Group

12.16.1 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Lianxin Casting Sand Group Recent Development

12.17 Ningbo Tianyang Technology

12.17.1 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Products Offered

12.17.5 Ningbo Tianyang Technology Recent Development

12.18 Beijing Qisintal New Material

12.18.1 Beijing Qisintal New Material Corporation Information

12.18.2 Beijing Qisintal New Material Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Beijing Qisintal New Material Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Beijing Qisintal New Material Products Offered

12.18.5 Beijing Qisintal New Material Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Industry Trends

13.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Drivers

13.3 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Challenges

13.4 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”