Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Tarkett, Forbo, Amtico

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Vinyl Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tarkett, Forbo, Amtico, Beaulieu, Mohawk, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Gerflor, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vinyl Composition Flooring

Solid Vinyl Flooring

Luxury Vinyl Flooring



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring



The Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Vinyl Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resilient Vinyl Flooring Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Vinyl Composition Flooring

4.1.3 Solid Vinyl Flooring

4.1.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring

4.2 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Commercial Flooring

5.1.3 Residential Flooring

5.2 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Overview

6.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

6.2 Forbo

6.2.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.2.2 Forbo Overview

6.2.3 Forbo Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Forbo Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.2.5 Forbo Recent Developments

6.3 Amtico

6.3.1 Amtico Corporation Information

6.3.2 Amtico Overview

6.3.3 Amtico Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Amtico Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.3.5 Amtico Recent Developments

6.4 Beaulieu

6.4.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.4.2 Beaulieu Overview

6.4.3 Beaulieu Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Beaulieu Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.4.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

6.5 Mohawk

6.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mohawk Overview

6.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.5.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

6.6 Armstrong

6.6.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

6.6.2 Armstrong Overview

6.6.3 Armstrong Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Armstrong Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.6.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

6.7 Mannington Mills

6.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

6.7.2 Mannington Mills Overview

6.7.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

6.8 NOX Corporation

6.8.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

6.8.2 NOX Corporation Overview

6.8.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.8.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments

6.9 LG Hausys

6.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.9.2 LG Hausys Overview

6.9.3 LG Hausys Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LG Hausys Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

6.10 Congoleum

6.10.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

6.10.2 Congoleum Overview

6.10.3 Congoleum Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Congoleum Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.10.5 Congoleum Recent Developments

6.11 Gerflor

6.11.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gerflor Overview

6.11.3 Gerflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Gerflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.11.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

6.12 RiL

6.12.1 RiL Corporation Information

6.12.2 RiL Overview

6.12.3 RiL Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 RiL Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.12.5 RiL Recent Developments

6.13 Metroflor

6.13.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

6.13.2 Metroflor Overview

6.13.3 Metroflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Metroflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.13.5 Metroflor Recent Developments

6.14 Milliken

6.14.1 Milliken Corporation Information

6.14.2 Milliken Overview

6.14.3 Milliken Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Milliken Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.14.5 Milliken Recent Developments

6.15 Polyflor

6.15.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

6.15.2 Polyflor Overview

6.15.3 Polyflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Polyflor Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.15.5 Polyflor Recent Developments

6.16 Karndean

6.16.1 Karndean Corporation Information

6.16.2 Karndean Overview

6.16.3 Karndean Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Karndean Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.16.5 Karndean Recent Developments

6.17 Parterre

6.17.1 Parterre Corporation Information

6.17.2 Parterre Overview

6.17.3 Parterre Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Parterre Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.17.5 Parterre Recent Developments

6.18 Snmo LVT

6.18.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

6.18.2 Snmo LVT Overview

6.18.3 Snmo LVT Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Snmo LVT Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.18.5 Snmo LVT Recent Developments

6.19 Hailide New Material

6.19.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information

6.19.2 Hailide New Material Overview

6.19.3 Hailide New Material Resilient Vinyl Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Hailide New Material Resilient Vinyl Flooring Product Description

6.19.5 Hailide New Material Recent Developments

7 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Resilient Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Industry Value Chain

9.2 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Upstream Market

9.3 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Resilient Vinyl Flooring Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”