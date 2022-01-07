Resilient Flooring Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Resilient Flooring Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Forbo, Mohawk, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, DLW Flooring, Nora Systems, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring



The Resilient Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Resilient Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resilient Flooring

1.2 Resilient Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.3 Linoleum

1.2.4 Rubber

1.3 Resilient Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Commercial Flooring

1.3.3 Residential Flooring

1.4 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Resilient Flooring Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Resilient Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Resilient Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Resilient Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Resilient Flooring Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Resilient Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Resilient Flooring Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Resilient Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Resilient Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

6.2.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Beaulieu

6.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.3.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Forbo

6.4.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.4.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Forbo Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Forbo Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Mohawk

6.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Mannington Mills

6.6.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Shaw

6.8.1 Shaw Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shaw Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Shaw Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Shaw Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Congoleum

6.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

6.9.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Congoleum Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 DLW Flooring

6.10.1 DLW Flooring Corporation Information

6.10.2 DLW Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.10.5 DLW Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Nora Systems

6.11.1 Nora Systems Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Nora Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 James Halstead

6.12.1 James Halstead Corporation Information

6.12.2 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.12.5 James Halstead Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 NOX Corporation

6.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 LG Hausys

6.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.14.2 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 TOLI

6.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information

6.15.2 TOLI Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 TOLI Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 TOLI Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.15.5 TOLI Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Naibao Floor

6.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information

6.16.2 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Developments/Updates

7 Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Resilient Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Resilient Flooring

7.4 Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Resilient Flooring Distributors List

8.3 Resilient Flooring Customers

9 Resilient Flooring Market Dynamics

9.1 Resilient Flooring Industry Trends

9.2 Resilient Flooring Growth Drivers

9.3 Resilient Flooring Market Challenges

9.4 Resilient Flooring Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Resilient Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Resilient Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Resilient Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Resilient Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Resilient Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Resilient Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

