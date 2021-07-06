Resilient Flooring Market Size, Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2021-2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu

“
The report titled Global Resilient Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resilient Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resilient Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resilient Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Forbo, Mohawk, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, DLW Flooring, Nora Systems, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor
Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Flooring
Linoleum
Rubber
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Flooring
Residential Flooring
The Resilient Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Resilient Flooring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resilient Flooring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Resilient Flooring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Resilient Flooring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resilient Flooring market?
Table of Contents:
1 Resilient Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Resilient Flooring Product Overview
1.2 Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Vinyl Flooring
1.2.2 Linoleum
1.2.3 Rubber
1.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Resilient Flooring Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Resilient Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Resilient Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Resilient Flooring as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Resilient Flooring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Resilient Flooring Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Resilient Flooring by Application
4.1 Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Flooring
4.1.2 Residential Flooring
4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Resilient Flooring by Country
5.1 North America Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Resilient Flooring by Country
6.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Resilient Flooring by Country
8.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Resilient Flooring Business
10.1 Tarkett
10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development
10.2 Armstrong
10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development
10.3 Beaulieu
10.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
10.3.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.3.5 Beaulieu Recent Development
10.4 Forbo
10.4.1 Forbo Corporation Information
10.4.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Forbo Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.4.5 Forbo Recent Development
10.5 Mohawk
10.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.5.5 Mohawk Recent Development
10.6 Gerflor
10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development
10.7 Mannington Mills
10.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development
10.8 Shaw
10.8.1 Shaw Corporation Information
10.8.2 Shaw Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Shaw Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.8.5 Shaw Recent Development
10.9 Congoleum
10.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
10.9.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.9.5 Congoleum Recent Development
10.10 DLW Flooring
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Resilient Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 DLW Flooring Recent Development
10.11 Nora Systems
10.11.1 Nora Systems Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nora Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.11.5 Nora Systems Recent Development
10.12 James Halstead
10.12.1 James Halstead Corporation Information
10.12.2 James Halstead Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.12.5 James Halstead Recent Development
10.13 NOX Corporation
10.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development
10.14 LG Hausys
10.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
10.14.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
10.15 TOLI
10.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information
10.15.2 TOLI Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 TOLI Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 TOLI Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.15.5 TOLI Recent Development
10.16 Naibao Floor
10.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information
10.16.2 Naibao Floor Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Products Offered
10.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Resilient Flooring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Resilient Flooring Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Resilient Flooring Distributors
12.3 Resilient Flooring Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
