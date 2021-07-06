Resilient Flooring Market Size, Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2021-2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu

“

The report titled Global Resilient Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resilient Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resilient Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resilient Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Forbo, Mohawk, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, DLW Flooring, Nora Systems, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor

Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring



The Resilient Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Resilient Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resilient Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Resilient Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Resilient Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resilient Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Resilient Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Resilient Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.2 Linoleum

1.2.3 Rubber

1.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Resilient Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Resilient Flooring Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Resilient Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Resilient Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Resilient Flooring as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Resilient Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Resilient Flooring Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Resilient Flooring by Application

4.1 Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Flooring

4.1.2 Residential Flooring

4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Resilient Flooring by Country

5.1 North America Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Resilient Flooring by Country

6.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Resilient Flooring by Country

8.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Resilient Flooring Business

10.1 Tarkett

10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Beaulieu

10.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

10.4 Forbo

10.4.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Forbo Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.5 Mohawk

10.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Mannington Mills

10.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.8 Shaw

10.8.1 Shaw Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shaw Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shaw Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Shaw Recent Development

10.9 Congoleum

10.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

10.9.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Congoleum Recent Development

10.10 DLW Flooring

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Resilient Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DLW Flooring Recent Development

10.11 Nora Systems

10.11.1 Nora Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nora Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Nora Systems Recent Development

10.12 James Halstead

10.12.1 James Halstead Corporation Information

10.12.2 James Halstead Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 James Halstead Recent Development

10.13 NOX Corporation

10.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

10.14 LG Hausys

10.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.15 TOLI

10.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information

10.15.2 TOLI Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 TOLI Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 TOLI Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 TOLI Recent Development

10.16 Naibao Floor

10.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Naibao Floor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Resilient Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Resilient Flooring Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Resilient Flooring Distributors

12.3 Resilient Flooring Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”