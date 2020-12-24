Resilient Floor Covering Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | Altro Floors, Beaulieu International Group, Dickson Constant

“

The report titled Global Resilient Floor Covering Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resilient Floor Covering market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resilient Floor Covering market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resilient Floor Covering market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resilient Floor Covering market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resilient Floor Covering report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Floor Covering report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Floor Covering market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Floor Covering market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Floor Covering market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Floor Covering market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Floor Covering market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Altro Floors, Beaulieu International Group, Dickson Constant, Forbo Flooring Systems, Gerflor SAS, Interface Inc, IVC Group, The Amtico Co, Mohawk Industries, Inc, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A

Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Resilient Flooring

Linoleum Resilient Flooring

Fiberglass Resilient Flooring

Cork Resilient Flooring

Rubber Resilient Flooring



Market Segmentation by Application: Mass Merchandisers

Specialty Stores

Home Centers

E-commercial

Other



The Resilient Floor Covering Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Floor Covering market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Floor Covering market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Resilient Floor Covering market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resilient Floor Covering industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Resilient Floor Covering market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Resilient Floor Covering market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resilient Floor Covering market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Resilient Floor Covering Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vinyl Resilient Flooring

1.4.3 Linoleum Resilient Flooring

1.2.4 Fiberglass Resilient Flooring

1.2.5 Cork Resilient Flooring

1.2.6 Rubber Resilient Flooring

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mass Merchandisers

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Home Centers

1.3.5 E-commercial

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Resilient Floor Covering Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Resilient Floor Covering Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Resilient Floor Covering Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Resilient Floor Covering Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Resilient Floor Covering Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Resilient Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Resilient Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Resilient Floor Covering Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Resilient Floor Covering Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Altro Floors

11.1.1 Altro Floors Corporation Information

11.1.2 Altro Floors Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Altro Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Altro Floors Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.1.5 Altro Floors Related Developments

11.2 Beaulieu International Group

11.2.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beaulieu International Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Beaulieu International Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Beaulieu International Group Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.2.5 Beaulieu International Group Related Developments

11.3 Dickson Constant

11.3.1 Dickson Constant Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dickson Constant Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Dickson Constant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dickson Constant Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.3.5 Dickson Constant Related Developments

11.4 Forbo Flooring Systems

11.4.1 Forbo Flooring Systems Corporation Information

11.4.2 Forbo Flooring Systems Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Forbo Flooring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Forbo Flooring Systems Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.4.5 Forbo Flooring Systems Related Developments

11.5 Gerflor SAS

11.5.1 Gerflor SAS Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gerflor SAS Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Gerflor SAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gerflor SAS Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.5.5 Gerflor SAS Related Developments

11.6 Interface Inc

11.6.1 Interface Inc Corporation Information

11.6.2 Interface Inc Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Interface Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Interface Inc Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.6.5 Interface Inc Related Developments

11.7 IVC Group

11.7.1 IVC Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 IVC Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 IVC Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 IVC Group Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.7.5 IVC Group Related Developments

11.8 The Amtico Co

11.8.1 The Amtico Co Corporation Information

11.8.2 The Amtico Co Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 The Amtico Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 The Amtico Co Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.8.5 The Amtico Co Related Developments

11.9 Mohawk Industries, Inc

11.9.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mohawk Industries, Inc Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.9.5 Mohawk Industries, Inc Related Developments

11.10 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

11.10.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.10.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Resilient Floor Covering Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Resilient Floor Covering Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Resilient Floor Covering Market Challenges

13.3 Resilient Floor Covering Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Resilient Floor Covering Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Resilient Floor Covering Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Resilient Floor Covering Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”