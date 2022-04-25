Residual Fuel Oil Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales and Trends, Forecast to 2028 | Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Residual Fuel Oil Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residual Fuel Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residual Fuel Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residual Fuel Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residual Fuel Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residual Fuel Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residual Fuel Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom, Marathon Petroleum, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Qatar Petroleum, Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, Cepsa

Market Segmentation by Product:

＜ 0.31%

0.31% ~ 1.00%

> 1.00%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Marine

Power Plants

Industrial Boilers

Others



The Residual Fuel Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residual Fuel Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residual Fuel Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residual Fuel Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Sulfur Content

1.2.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Sulfur Content

1.2.2 ＜ 0.31%

1.2.3 0.31% ~ 1.00%

1.2.4 > 1.00%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Power Plants

1.3.4 Industrial Boilers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Production

2.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residual Fuel Oil Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Residual Fuel Oil Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residual Fuel Oil Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content

5.1.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Historical Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Forecasted Sales by Sulfur Content (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content

5.2.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Historical Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Forecasted Revenue by Sulfur Content (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price by Sulfur Content

5.3.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price by Sulfur Content (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price Forecast by Sulfur Content (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Residual Fuel Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Sulfur Content

7.1.1 North America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Sulfur Content

8.1.1 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Sulfur Content

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Sulfur Content

10.1.1 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Sulfur Content

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Sulfur Content (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Residual Fuel Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Rosneft

12.1.1 Rosneft Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rosneft Overview

12.1.3 Rosneft Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rosneft Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.1.5 Rosneft Recent Developments

12.2 Lukoil

12.2.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lukoil Overview

12.2.3 Lukoil Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lukoil Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.2.5 Lukoil Recent Developments

12.3 Gazprom

12.3.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gazprom Overview

12.3.3 Gazprom Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gazprom Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.3.5 Gazprom Recent Developments

12.4 Marathon Petroleum

12.4.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Information

12.4.2 Marathon Petroleum Overview

12.4.3 Marathon Petroleum Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Marathon Petroleum Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.4.5 Marathon Petroleum Recent Developments

12.5 ExxonMobil

12.5.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.5.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.5.3 ExxonMobil Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ExxonMobil Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.5.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.6 BP

12.6.1 BP Corporation Information

12.6.2 BP Overview

12.6.3 BP Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BP Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.6.5 BP Recent Developments

12.7 Chevron

12.7.1 Chevron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chevron Overview

12.7.3 Chevron Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chevron Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.7.5 Chevron Recent Developments

12.8 Royal Dutch Shell

12.8.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Royal Dutch Shell Overview

12.8.3 Royal Dutch Shell Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Royal Dutch Shell Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.8.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments

12.9 Qatar Petroleum

12.9.1 Qatar Petroleum Corporation Information

12.9.2 Qatar Petroleum Overview

12.9.3 Qatar Petroleum Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Qatar Petroleum Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.9.5 Qatar Petroleum Recent Developments

12.10 Sinopec

12.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sinopec Overview

12.10.3 Sinopec Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sinopec Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.10.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

12.11 CNPC

12.11.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.11.2 CNPC Overview

12.11.3 CNPC Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CNPC Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.11.5 CNPC Recent Developments

12.12 CNOOC

12.12.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.12.2 CNOOC Overview

12.12.3 CNOOC Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CNOOC Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.12.5 CNOOC Recent Developments

12.13 Cepsa

12.13.1 Cepsa Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cepsa Overview

12.13.3 Cepsa Residual Fuel Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cepsa Residual Fuel Oil Product Description

12.13.5 Cepsa Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Residual Fuel Oil Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Residual Fuel Oil Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Residual Fuel Oil Production Mode & Process

13.4 Residual Fuel Oil Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Residual Fuel Oil Sales Channels

13.4.2 Residual Fuel Oil Distributors

13.5 Residual Fuel Oil Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Residual Fuel Oil Industry Trends

14.2 Residual Fuel Oil Market Drivers

14.3 Residual Fuel Oil Market Challenges

14.4 Residual Fuel Oil Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Residual Fuel Oil Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

