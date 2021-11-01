Residential Roofing Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Residential Roofing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

Market Segmentation by Product:

Asphalt Shingles Roofing

Metal Roofing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Reroofing

New Construction Roofing



The Residential Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Residential Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Residential Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Residential Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Residential Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Residential Roofing Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Roofing Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Residential Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Residential Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Residential Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Residential Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Roofing Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Residential Roofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Roofing Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Residential Roofing Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Roofing Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Asphalt Shingles Roofing

4.1.3 Metal Roofing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Residential Roofing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Reroofing

5.1.3 New Construction Roofing

5.2 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Residential Roofing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Overview

6.1.3 BASF Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF Residential Roofing Product Description

6.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.2 Atlas Roofing

6.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

6.2.2 Atlas Roofing Overview

6.2.3 Atlas Roofing Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Atlas Roofing Residential Roofing Product Description

6.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments

6.3 Johns Manville

6.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

6.3.2 Johns Manville Overview

6.3.3 Johns Manville Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Johns Manville Residential Roofing Product Description

6.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

6.4 Knauf Insulation

6.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Knauf Insulation Overview

6.4.3 Knauf Insulation Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Knauf Insulation Residential Roofing Product Description

6.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments

6.5 Lapolla

6.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

6.5.2 Lapolla Overview

6.5.3 Lapolla Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Lapolla Residential Roofing Product Description

6.5.5 Lapolla Recent Developments

6.6 Bayer

6.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bayer Overview

6.6.3 Bayer Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Bayer Residential Roofing Product Description

6.6.5 Bayer Recent Developments

6.7 Saint-Gobain

6.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.7.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

6.7.3 Saint-Gobain Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Saint-Gobain Residential Roofing Product Description

6.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

6.8 Owens Corning

6.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.8.2 Owens Corning Overview

6.8.3 Owens Corning Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Owens Corning Residential Roofing Product Description

6.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

6.9 GAF Materials

6.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

6.9.2 GAF Materials Overview

6.9.3 GAF Materials Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 GAF Materials Residential Roofing Product Description

6.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Developments

6.10 Sika Sarnafil

6.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sika Sarnafil Overview

6.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Sika Sarnafil Residential Roofing Product Description

6.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Developments

6.11 Rockwool Group

6.11.1 Rockwool Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Rockwool Group Overview

6.11.3 Rockwool Group Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Rockwool Group Residential Roofing Product Description

6.11.5 Rockwool Group Recent Developments

6.12 Royal Group

6.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Royal Group Overview

6.12.3 Royal Group Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Royal Group Residential Roofing Product Description

6.12.5 Royal Group Recent Developments

6.13 CertainTeed

6.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

6.13.2 CertainTeed Overview

6.13.3 CertainTeed Residential Roofing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 CertainTeed Residential Roofing Product Description

6.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Developments

7 United States Residential Roofing Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Residential Roofing Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Residential Roofing Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Residential Roofing Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Residential Roofing Industry Value Chain

9.2 Residential Roofing Upstream Market

9.3 Residential Roofing Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Residential Roofing Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

