Residential Roof Coating Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | PPG, Sherwin-Williams, RPM

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Residential Roof Coating Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Roof Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Roof Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Roof Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Roof Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Roof Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Roof Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG, Sherwin-Williams, RPM, BASF SE, Nippon, DowDupont, Gardner-Gibson, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S, National Coatings, Henry Company, GAF

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic Roof Coatings

Polyurethane Roof Coatings

Silicone Roof Coatings

Asphalt Roof Coatings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tiles Roof

Metal Roof

Bituminous Roof

Elastomeric Roof

Others



The Residential Roof Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Roof Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Roof Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Residential Roof Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Roof Coating

1.2 Residential Roof Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylic Roof Coatings

1.2.3 Polyurethane Roof Coatings

1.2.4 Silicone Roof Coatings

1.2.5 Asphalt Roof Coatings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Residential Roof Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tiles Roof

1.3.3 Metal Roof

1.3.4 Bituminous Roof

1.3.5 Elastomeric Roof

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Residential Roof Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Residential Roof Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Residential Roof Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Residential Roof Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Residential Roof Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Residential Roof Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Residential Roof Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Residential Roof Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Residential Roof Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Residential Roof Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Residential Roof Coating Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Residential Roof Coating Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Residential Roof Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Roof Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Residential Roof Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Residential Roof Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Residential Roof Coating Production

3.6.1 China Residential Roof Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Residential Roof Coating Production

3.7.1 Japan Residential Roof Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Residential Roof Coating Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Residential Roof Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Residential Roof Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sherwin-Williams

7.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 RPM

7.3.1 RPM Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.3.2 RPM Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.3.3 RPM Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 RPM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 RPM Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF SE

7.4.1 BASF SE Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF SE Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF SE Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon

7.5.1 Nippon Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DowDupont

7.6.1 DowDupont Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.6.2 DowDupont Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DowDupont Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DowDupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DowDupont Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gardner-Gibson

7.7.1 Gardner-Gibson Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gardner-Gibson Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gardner-Gibson Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gardner-Gibson Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kansai Paint

7.8.1 Kansai Paint Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kansai Paint Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kansai Paint Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hempel A/S

7.9.1 Hempel A/S Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hempel A/S Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hempel A/S Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hempel A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hempel A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 National Coatings

7.10.1 National Coatings Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.10.2 National Coatings Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.10.3 National Coatings Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 National Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 National Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Henry Company

7.11.1 Henry Company Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henry Company Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Henry Company Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Henry Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Henry Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 GAF

7.12.1 GAF Residential Roof Coating Corporation Information

7.12.2 GAF Residential Roof Coating Product Portfolio

7.12.3 GAF Residential Roof Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

8 Residential Roof Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Residential Roof Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Roof Coating

8.4 Residential Roof Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Residential Roof Coating Distributors List

9.3 Residential Roof Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Residential Roof Coating Industry Trends

10.2 Residential Roof Coating Growth Drivers

10.3 Residential Roof Coating Market Challenges

10.4 Residential Roof Coating Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Roof Coating by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Residential Roof Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Residential Roof Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Residential Roof Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Residential Roof Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Residential Roof Coating

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Roof Coating by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Roof Coating by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Roof Coating by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Roof Coating by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Roof Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Roof Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Roof Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Residential Roof Coating by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

