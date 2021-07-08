Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato Robotics

“

The report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Yujin Robot, Mamirobot, Moneual, Proscenic, Philips, Panasonic

Market Segmentation by Product: Ultrasonic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Infrared Robot Vacuum Cleaner



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Restaurant

Others



The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Table of Contents:

1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

1.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Overview

1.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ultrasonic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

1.2.2 Infrared Robot Vacuum Cleaner

1.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Application

4.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Restaurant

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

5.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

6.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

8.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Business

10.1 iRobot

10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 iRobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 iRobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.2 Ecovacs

10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ecovacs Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ecovacs Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.3 Neato Robotics

10.3.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Neato Robotics Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Neato Robotics Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.3.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Infinuvo(Metapo)

10.4.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.4.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development

10.5 LG

10.5.1 LG Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LG Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Recent Development

10.6 Samsung

10.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Samsung Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Samsung Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.7 Yujin Robot

10.7.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Yujin Robot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Yujin Robot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development

10.8 Mamirobot

10.8.1 Mamirobot Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mamirobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mamirobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mamirobot Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.8.5 Mamirobot Recent Development

10.9 Moneual

10.9.1 Moneual Corporation Information

10.9.2 Moneual Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Moneual Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Moneual Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.9.5 Moneual Recent Development

10.10 Proscenic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Proscenic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Proscenic Recent Development

10.11 Philips

10.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.11.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Philips Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Philips Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.11.5 Philips Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Panasonic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Panasonic Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

12.3 Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”