Residential Garage Door Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Sanwa Holdings Group, Hörmann, Bunka Shutter

The report titled Global Residential Garage Door Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Garage Door market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Garage Door market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Garage Door market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Garage Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Garage Door report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Garage Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Garage Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Garage Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Garage Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Garage Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Garage Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sanwa Holdings Group, Hörmann, Bunka Shutter, AOYAMA Electric, DAKO, Overhead Door Corporation, Clopay Building Products, Assa Abloy, CHI Overhead Doors, Raynor Garage Doors, Garaga Inc, Midland Garage Door

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Door

Steel Door

Wood Door

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Residential Garage Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Garage Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Garage Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Garage Door market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Garage Door industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Garage Door market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Garage Door market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Garage Door market?

Table of Contents:

1 Residential Garage Door Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Garage Door

1.2 Residential Garage Door Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Garage Door Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aluminum Door

1.2.3 Steel Door

1.2.4 Wood Door

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Residential Garage Door Segment by Sales Channels

1.3.1 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption Comparison by Sales Channels: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Residential Garage Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Residential Garage Door Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Residential Garage Door Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Residential Garage Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Residential Garage Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Residential Garage Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Residential Garage Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Garage Door Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Residential Garage Door Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Residential Garage Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Residential Garage Door Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Residential Garage Door Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Residential Garage Door Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Residential Garage Door Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Residential Garage Door Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Residential Garage Door Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Residential Garage Door Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Residential Garage Door Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Garage Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Residential Garage Door Production

3.5.1 Europe Residential Garage Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Residential Garage Door Production

3.6.1 China Residential Garage Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Residential Garage Door Production

3.7.1 Japan Residential Garage Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Residential Garage Door Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Garage Door Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Garage Door Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Residential Garage Door Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Residential Garage Door Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Residential Garage Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Residential Garage Door Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Sales Channels

6.1 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption Market Share by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Residential Garage Door Consumption Growth Rate by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sanwa Holdings Group

7.1.1 Sanwa Holdings Group Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sanwa Holdings Group Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sanwa Holdings Group Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sanwa Holdings Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sanwa Holdings Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hörmann

7.2.1 Hörmann Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hörmann Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hörmann Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Hörmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hörmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bunka Shutter

7.3.1 Bunka Shutter Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bunka Shutter Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bunka Shutter Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bunka Shutter Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bunka Shutter Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AOYAMA Electric

7.4.1 AOYAMA Electric Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.4.2 AOYAMA Electric Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AOYAMA Electric Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 AOYAMA Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AOYAMA Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DAKO

7.5.1 DAKO Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.5.2 DAKO Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DAKO Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DAKO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DAKO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Overhead Door Corporation

7.6.1 Overhead Door Corporation Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.6.2 Overhead Door Corporation Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Overhead Door Corporation Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Overhead Door Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Overhead Door Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Clopay Building Products

7.7.1 Clopay Building Products Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.7.2 Clopay Building Products Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Clopay Building Products Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Clopay Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Clopay Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Assa Abloy

7.8.1 Assa Abloy Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.8.2 Assa Abloy Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Assa Abloy Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Assa Abloy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CHI Overhead Doors

7.9.1 CHI Overhead Doors Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.9.2 CHI Overhead Doors Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CHI Overhead Doors Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CHI Overhead Doors Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CHI Overhead Doors Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Raynor Garage Doors

7.10.1 Raynor Garage Doors Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.10.2 Raynor Garage Doors Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Raynor Garage Doors Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Raynor Garage Doors Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Raynor Garage Doors Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Garaga Inc

7.11.1 Garaga Inc Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.11.2 Garaga Inc Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Garaga Inc Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Garaga Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Garaga Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Midland Garage Door

7.12.1 Midland Garage Door Residential Garage Door Corporation Information

7.12.2 Midland Garage Door Residential Garage Door Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Midland Garage Door Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Midland Garage Door Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Midland Garage Door Recent Developments/Updates

8 Residential Garage Door Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Residential Garage Door Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Garage Door

8.4 Residential Garage Door Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Residential Garage Door Distributors List

9.3 Residential Garage Door Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Residential Garage Door Industry Trends

10.2 Residential Garage Door Growth Drivers

10.3 Residential Garage Door Market Challenges

10.4 Residential Garage Door Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Garage Door by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Residential Garage Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Residential Garage Door

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Garage Door by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Garage Door by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Garage Door by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Garage Door by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Garage Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Garage Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Garage Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Residential Garage Door by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

