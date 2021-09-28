Residential Flooring Underlayment Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | US Gypsum, James Hardie, National Gypsum

“

The report titled Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Flooring Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Flooring Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

US Gypsum, James Hardie, National Gypsum, Schluter Systems, HALEX, Quickrete, Custom Building, Ardex, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono, AcoustiCORK, Manton, Pak-Lite

Market Segmentation by Product:

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tile Flooring

Wooden Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Others



The Residential Flooring Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Flooring Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Flooring Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Flooring Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Flooring Underlayment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 CBU

1.2.3 Polyethylene

1.2.4 Rubber

1.2.5 Cork

1.2.6 Plywood

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tile Flooring

1.3.3 Wooden Flooring

1.3.4 Vinyl Flooring

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Residential Flooring Underlayment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Residential Flooring Underlayment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Residential Flooring Underlayment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Residential Flooring Underlayment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Residential Flooring Underlayment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Residential Flooring Underlayment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Flooring Underlayment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Residential Flooring Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Residential Flooring Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Residential Flooring Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Residential Flooring Underlayment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Residential Flooring Underlayment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Residential Flooring Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 US Gypsum

12.1.1 US Gypsum Corporation Information

12.1.2 US Gypsum Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 US Gypsum Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 US Gypsum Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.1.5 US Gypsum Recent Development

12.2 James Hardie

12.2.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

12.2.2 James Hardie Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 James Hardie Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 James Hardie Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.2.5 James Hardie Recent Development

12.3 National Gypsum

12.3.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Gypsum Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Gypsum Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.3.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

12.4 Schluter Systems

12.4.1 Schluter Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Schluter Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Schluter Systems Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Schluter Systems Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.4.5 Schluter Systems Recent Development

12.5 HALEX

12.5.1 HALEX Corporation Information

12.5.2 HALEX Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HALEX Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HALEX Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.5.5 HALEX Recent Development

12.6 Quickrete

12.6.1 Quickrete Corporation Information

12.6.2 Quickrete Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Quickrete Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Quickrete Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.6.5 Quickrete Recent Development

12.7 Custom Building

12.7.1 Custom Building Corporation Information

12.7.2 Custom Building Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Custom Building Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Custom Building Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.7.5 Custom Building Recent Development

12.8 Ardex

12.8.1 Ardex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ardex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ardex Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ardex Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.8.5 Ardex Recent Development

12.9 QEP

12.9.1 QEP Corporation Information

12.9.2 QEP Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 QEP Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 QEP Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.9.5 QEP Recent Development

12.10 MP Global

12.10.1 MP Global Corporation Information

12.10.2 MP Global Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MP Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MP Global Residential Flooring Underlayment Products Offered

12.10.5 MP Global Recent Development

12.12 AcoustiCORK

12.12.1 AcoustiCORK Corporation Information

12.12.2 AcoustiCORK Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 AcoustiCORK Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AcoustiCORK Products Offered

12.12.5 AcoustiCORK Recent Development

12.13 Manton

12.13.1 Manton Corporation Information

12.13.2 Manton Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Manton Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Manton Products Offered

12.13.5 Manton Recent Development

12.14 Pak-Lite

12.14.1 Pak-Lite Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pak-Lite Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Pak-Lite Residential Flooring Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pak-Lite Products Offered

12.14.5 Pak-Lite Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Residential Flooring Underlayment Industry Trends

13.2 Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Drivers

13.3 Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Challenges

13.4 Residential Flooring Underlayment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Residential Flooring Underlayment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

