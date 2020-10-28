Residential Architectural Coatings Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | AkzoNobel, DowDupont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Architectural Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Architectural Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Architectural Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, DowDupont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co., BASF, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Koseca, Plc, Benjamin Moore, Dunn-Edwards, RPM International

Types: Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings



Applications: Interior

Exterior



The Residential Architectural Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Architectural Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Architectural Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Architectural Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Architectural Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Architectural Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Architectural Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Architectural Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Residential Architectural Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-soluble Coatings

1.4.3 Solvent Coatings

1.4.4 Emulsion Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Interior

1.5.3 Exterior

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Residential Architectural Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Residential Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Residential Architectural Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Architectural Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Residential Architectural Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Residential Architectural Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Residential Architectural Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Residential Architectural Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Residential Architectural Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AkzoNobel

11.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AkzoNobel Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.2 DowDupont

11.2.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDupont Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDupont Related Developments

11.3 PPG Industries, Inc

11.3.1 PPG Industries, Inc Corporation Information

11.3.2 PPG Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PPG Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PPG Industries, Inc Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 PPG Industries, Inc Related Developments

11.4 Sherwin-Williams Co.

11.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Co. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Co. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Co. Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Co. Related Developments

11.5 BASF

11.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BASF Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 BASF Related Developments

11.6 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

11.6.1 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

11.7.1 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 Chemolak Plc

11.8.1 Chemolak Plc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Chemolak Plc Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Chemolak Plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Chemolak Plc Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 Chemolak Plc Related Developments

11.9 Novochema Cooperative

11.9.1 Novochema Cooperative Corporation Information

11.9.2 Novochema Cooperative Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Novochema Cooperative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Novochema Cooperative Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 Novochema Cooperative Related Developments

11.10 PAM-ak, Ltd

11.10.1 PAM-ak, Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 PAM-ak, Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 PAM-ak, Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 PAM-ak, Ltd Residential Architectural Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 PAM-ak, Ltd Related Developments

11.12 Benjamin Moore

11.12.1 Benjamin Moore Corporation Information

11.12.2 Benjamin Moore Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Benjamin Moore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Benjamin Moore Products Offered

11.12.5 Benjamin Moore Related Developments

11.13 Dunn-Edwards

11.13.1 Dunn-Edwards Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dunn-Edwards Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Dunn-Edwards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dunn-Edwards Products Offered

11.13.5 Dunn-Edwards Related Developments

11.14 RPM International

11.14.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.14.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 RPM International Products Offered

11.14.5 RPM International Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Residential Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Residential Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Residential Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Residential Architectural Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Residential Architectural Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Residential Architectural Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”