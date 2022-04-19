Research: Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market set to boom

“

A newly published report titled “Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Breath Alcohol Detector report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche

Sonic Healthcare

Abbott

AK Solutions

Akers

Drager

Express Diagnostic

ACS

Hanwei Electronics

C4 Development Ltd

Intoximeters

Sentech Korea

CMI, Inc

Alcolizer Technology



Market Segmentation by Product:

Built-In Battery

External Battery



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Police Station

Individual

Others



The Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Built-In Battery

2.1.2 External Battery

2.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Police Station

3.1.3 Individual

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Breath Alcohol Detector in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Roche Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roche Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.1.5 Roche Recent Development

7.2 Sonic Healthcare

7.2.1 Sonic Healthcare Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sonic Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sonic Healthcare Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sonic Healthcare Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.2.5 Sonic Healthcare Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 AK Solutions

7.4.1 AK Solutions Corporation Information

7.4.2 AK Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AK Solutions Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AK Solutions Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.4.5 AK Solutions Recent Development

7.5 Akers

7.5.1 Akers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Akers Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Akers Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Akers Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.5.5 Akers Recent Development

7.6 Drager

7.6.1 Drager Corporation Information

7.6.2 Drager Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Drager Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Drager Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.6.5 Drager Recent Development

7.7 Express Diagnostic

7.7.1 Express Diagnostic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Express Diagnostic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Express Diagnostic Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Express Diagnostic Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.7.5 Express Diagnostic Recent Development

7.8 ACS

7.8.1 ACS Corporation Information

7.8.2 ACS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ACS Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ACS Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.8.5 ACS Recent Development

7.9 Hanwei Electronics

7.9.1 Hanwei Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hanwei Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hanwei Electronics Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hanwei Electronics Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.9.5 Hanwei Electronics Recent Development

7.10 C4 Development Ltd

7.10.1 C4 Development Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 C4 Development Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 C4 Development Ltd Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 C4 Development Ltd Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.10.5 C4 Development Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Intoximeters

7.11.1 Intoximeters Corporation Information

7.11.2 Intoximeters Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Intoximeters Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Intoximeters Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Products Offered

7.11.5 Intoximeters Recent Development

7.12 Sentech Korea

7.12.1 Sentech Korea Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sentech Korea Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sentech Korea Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sentech Korea Products Offered

7.12.5 Sentech Korea Recent Development

7.13 CMI, Inc

7.13.1 CMI, Inc Corporation Information

7.13.2 CMI, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CMI, Inc Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CMI, Inc Products Offered

7.13.5 CMI, Inc Recent Development

7.14 Alcolizer Technology

7.14.1 Alcolizer Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Alcolizer Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Alcolizer Technology Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Alcolizer Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Alcolizer Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Distributors

8.3 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Distributors

8.5 Portable Breath Alcohol Detector Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”