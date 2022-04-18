Research: Long Carbon Nylon market set to boom

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Long Carbon Nylon Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long Carbon Nylon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long Carbon Nylon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long Carbon Nylon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long Carbon Nylon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long Carbon Nylon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long Carbon Nylon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

EMS-GRIVORY

Arkema

UBE Corporation

Evonik Industries

Ascend Performance Materials

Toray Industries

DuPont

BASF

Changyu Group

Shandong Dongchen New Technology

Shandong Xianglong New Materials

Shandong Anyon New Material

Wanhua Chemical Group



Market Segmentation by Product:

PA12

PA11

PA610

PA612

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile

Mechanical

Electronic Appliances

Military Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Others



The Long Carbon Nylon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long Carbon Nylon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long Carbon Nylon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Long Carbon Nylon Market Overview

1.1 Long Carbon Nylon Product Overview

1.2 Long Carbon Nylon Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PA12

1.2.2 PA11

1.2.3 PA610

1.2.4 PA612

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Long Carbon Nylon Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Long Carbon Nylon Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Long Carbon Nylon Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Long Carbon Nylon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Long Carbon Nylon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long Carbon Nylon Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Long Carbon Nylon Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Long Carbon Nylon as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Long Carbon Nylon Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Long Carbon Nylon Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Long Carbon Nylon Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Long Carbon Nylon by Application

4.1 Long Carbon Nylon Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Mechanical

4.1.3 Electronic Appliances

4.1.4 Military Industry

4.1.5 Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Long Carbon Nylon by Country

5.1 North America Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Long Carbon Nylon by Country

6.1 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon by Country

8.1 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Nylon Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long Carbon Nylon Business

10.1 EMS-GRIVORY

10.1.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

10.1.2 EMS-GRIVORY Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 EMS-GRIVORY Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 EMS-GRIVORY Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.1.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Development

10.2 Arkema

10.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arkema Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Arkema Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.3 UBE Corporation

10.3.1 UBE Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 UBE Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 UBE Corporation Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 UBE Corporation Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.3.5 UBE Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Evonik Industries

10.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evonik Industries Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Evonik Industries Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.5 Ascend Performance Materials

10.5.1 Ascend Performance Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ascend Performance Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ascend Performance Materials Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Ascend Performance Materials Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.5.5 Ascend Performance Materials Recent Development

10.6 Toray Industries

10.6.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toray Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toray Industries Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Toray Industries Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.6.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.7 DuPont

10.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DuPont Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 DuPont Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.8 BASF

10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BASF Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 BASF Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF Recent Development

10.9 Changyu Group

10.9.1 Changyu Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Changyu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Changyu Group Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Changyu Group Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.9.5 Changyu Group Recent Development

10.10 Shandong Dongchen New Technology

10.10.1 Shandong Dongchen New Technology Corporation Information

10.10.2 Shandong Dongchen New Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Shandong Dongchen New Technology Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Shandong Dongchen New Technology Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.10.5 Shandong Dongchen New Technology Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Xianglong New Materials

10.11.1 Shandong Xianglong New Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Xianglong New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Xianglong New Materials Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Shandong Xianglong New Materials Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Xianglong New Materials Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Anyon New Material

10.12.1 Shandong Anyon New Material Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Anyon New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shandong Anyon New Material Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Shandong Anyon New Material Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Anyon New Material Recent Development

10.13 Wanhua Chemical Group

10.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Long Carbon Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Long Carbon Nylon Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Long Carbon Nylon Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Long Carbon Nylon Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Long Carbon Nylon Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Long Carbon Nylon Industry Trends

11.4.2 Long Carbon Nylon Market Drivers

11.4.3 Long Carbon Nylon Market Challenges

11.4.4 Long Carbon Nylon Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Long Carbon Nylon Distributors

12.3 Long Carbon Nylon Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”