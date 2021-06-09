Remittance Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects |Western Union Holdings, Inc., Euronet Worldwide, Inc., The Kroger Co.

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Remittance market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Remittance market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Remittance market. The authors of the report segment the global Remittance market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Remittance market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Remittance market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Remittance market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Remittance market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2946684/global-remittance-market

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Remittance market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Remittance report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

MoneyGram International Inc., Western Union Holdings, Inc., Euronet Worldwide, Inc., The Kroger Co., ABSA, Banco Bradesco SA, U.S. Bank, Scotiabank, Societe Generale, UBA

Global Remittance Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Remittance market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Remittance market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Remittance market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Remittance market.

Global Remittance Market by Product

Bank Money Transfer Services, Money Transfer App, Others

Global Remittance Market by Application

Personal Remittances, Business Remittances, Public Services Global Remittance market:

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Remittance market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Remittance market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Remittance market

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2946684/global-remittance-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Remittance

1.1 Remittance Market Overview

1.1.1 Remittance Product Scope

1.1.2 Remittance Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Remittance Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Remittance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Remittance Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Remittance Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Remittance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Remittance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Remittance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Remittance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Remittance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Remittance Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Remittance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Remittance Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Remittance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Bank Money Transfer Services

2.5 Money Transfer App

2.6 Others 3 Remittance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Remittance Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Remittance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Personal Remittances

3.5 Business Remittances

3.6 Public Services 4 Remittance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Remittance Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Remittance as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Remittance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Remittance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Remittance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Remittance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 MoneyGram International Inc.

5.1.1 MoneyGram International Inc. Profile

5.1.2 MoneyGram International Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 MoneyGram International Inc. Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 MoneyGram International Inc. Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 MoneyGram International Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Western Union Holdings, Inc.

5.2.1 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

5.5.1 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 The Kroger Co. Recent Developments

5.4 The Kroger Co.

5.4.1 The Kroger Co. Profile

5.4.2 The Kroger Co. Main Business

5.4.3 The Kroger Co. Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 The Kroger Co. Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 The Kroger Co. Recent Developments

5.5 ABSA

5.5.1 ABSA Profile

5.5.2 ABSA Main Business

5.5.3 ABSA Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ABSA Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 ABSA Recent Developments

5.6 Banco Bradesco SA

5.6.1 Banco Bradesco SA Profile

5.6.2 Banco Bradesco SA Main Business

5.6.3 Banco Bradesco SA Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Banco Bradesco SA Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Banco Bradesco SA Recent Developments

5.7 U.S. Bank

5.7.1 U.S. Bank Profile

5.7.2 U.S. Bank Main Business

5.7.3 U.S. Bank Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 U.S. Bank Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 U.S. Bank Recent Developments

5.8 Scotiabank

5.8.1 Scotiabank Profile

5.8.2 Scotiabank Main Business

5.8.3 Scotiabank Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Scotiabank Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Scotiabank Recent Developments

5.9 Societe Generale

5.9.1 Societe Generale Profile

5.9.2 Societe Generale Main Business

5.9.3 Societe Generale Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Societe Generale Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Societe Generale Recent Developments

5.10 UBA

5.10.1 UBA Profile

5.10.2 UBA Main Business

5.10.3 UBA Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 UBA Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 UBA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Remittance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Remittance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Remittance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Remittance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Remittance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Remittance Market Dynamics

11.1 Remittance Industry Trends

11.2 Remittance Market Drivers

11.3 Remittance Market Challenges

11.4 Remittance Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.