Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market 2022: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries

A newly published report titled “Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nittobo, 3B Fibreglass sprl, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Ploycomp, ZOLTEK Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Teijin, SGL Carbon, Formosa Plastics Corp, Dow Inc, Hyosung Japan, Jiangsu Hengshen, Taekwang Industrial, Swancor Advanced Material Co, China Composites Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

Land Wind Turbine Blades



The Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

1.2 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

1.3.3 Land Wind Turbine Blades

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.4.1 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.5.1 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.6.1 China Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.7.1 Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nittobo

7.4.1 Nittobo Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nittobo Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nittobo Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 3B Fibreglass sprl

7.5.1 3B Fibreglass sprl Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.5.2 3B Fibreglass sprl Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.5.3 3B Fibreglass sprl Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3B Fibreglass sprl Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 3B Fibreglass sprl Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 China Jushi

7.6.1 China Jushi Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Jushi Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.6.3 China Jushi Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 China Jushi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 China Jushi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Taishan Fiberglass

7.7.1 Taishan Fiberglass Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taishan Fiberglass Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Taishan Fiberglass Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Taishan Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Chongqing Ploycomp

7.8.1 Chongqing Ploycomp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chongqing Ploycomp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Chongqing Ploycomp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Chongqing Ploycomp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chongqing Ploycomp Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ZOLTEK Corporation

7.9.1 ZOLTEK Corporation Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZOLTEK Corporation Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ZOLTEK Corporation Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ZOLTEK Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ZOLTEK Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hexcel

7.11.1 Hexcel Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hexcel Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hexcel Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hexcel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hexcel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Teijin

7.12.1 Teijin Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teijin Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Teijin Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SGL Carbon

7.13.1 SGL Carbon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.13.2 SGL Carbon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SGL Carbon Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SGL Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Formosa Plastics Corp

7.14.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.14.2 Formosa Plastics Corp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Formosa Plastics Corp Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Formosa Plastics Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Formosa Plastics Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dow Inc

7.15.1 Dow Inc Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dow Inc Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dow Inc Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dow Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dow Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hyosung Japan

7.16.1 Hyosung Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hyosung Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hyosung Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hyosung Japan Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hyosung Japan Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jiangsu Hengshen

7.17.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Taekwang Industrial

7.18.1 Taekwang Industrial Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.18.2 Taekwang Industrial Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Taekwang Industrial Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Taekwang Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Swancor Advanced Material Co

7.19.1 Swancor Advanced Material Co Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.19.2 Swancor Advanced Material Co Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Swancor Advanced Material Co Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Swancor Advanced Material Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Swancor Advanced Material Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 China Composites Group

7.20.1 China Composites Group Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.20.2 China Composites Group Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.20.3 China Composites Group Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 China Composites Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 China Composites Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

8.4 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Distributors List

9.3 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industry Trends

10.2 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Drivers

10.3 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Challenges

10.4 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

