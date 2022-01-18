Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2022–2028 | Technip, GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream), National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

“

A newly published report titled “(Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

FlexSteel

SoluForce (Pipelife)

H.A.T-FLEX

Polyflow, LLC

Prysmian

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

PES.TEC

Airborne Oil & Gas



Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Flow Lines

Gas Distribution Networks

Water Injection Lines

Others



The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Non-metallic RTP

2.1.2 Metallic RTP

2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Flow Lines

3.1.2 Gas Distribution Networks

3.1.3 Water Injection Lines

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Technip

7.1.1 Technip Corporation Information

7.1.2 Technip Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Technip Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Technip Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.1.5 Technip Recent Development

7.2 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)

7.2.1 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) Corporation Information

7.2.2 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.2.5 GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream) Recent Development

7.3 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)

7.3.1 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) Corporation Information

7.3.2 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.3.5 National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles) Recent Development

7.4 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)

7.4.1 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems) Recent Development

7.5 FlexSteel

7.5.1 FlexSteel Corporation Information

7.5.2 FlexSteel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FlexSteel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FlexSteel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.5.5 FlexSteel Recent Development

7.6 SoluForce (Pipelife)

7.6.1 SoluForce (Pipelife) Corporation Information

7.6.2 SoluForce (Pipelife) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SoluForce (Pipelife) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SoluForce (Pipelife) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.6.5 SoluForce (Pipelife) Recent Development

7.7 H.A.T-FLEX

7.7.1 H.A.T-FLEX Corporation Information

7.7.2 H.A.T-FLEX Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 H.A.T-FLEX Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 H.A.T-FLEX Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.7.5 H.A.T-FLEX Recent Development

7.8 Polyflow, LLC

7.8.1 Polyflow, LLC Corporation Information

7.8.2 Polyflow, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Polyflow, LLC Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Polyflow, LLC Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.8.5 Polyflow, LLC Recent Development

7.9 Prysmian

7.9.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

7.9.2 Prysmian Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Prysmian Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Prysmian Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.9.5 Prysmian Recent Development

7.10 Aerosun Corporation

7.10.1 Aerosun Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aerosun Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Aerosun Corporation Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Aerosun Corporation Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.10.5 Aerosun Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

7.11.1 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Corporation Information

7.11.2 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Recent Development

7.12 PES.TEC

7.12.1 PES.TEC Corporation Information

7.12.2 PES.TEC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PES.TEC Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PES.TEC Products Offered

7.12.5 PES.TEC Recent Development

7.13 Airborne Oil & Gas

7.13.1 Airborne Oil & Gas Corporation Information

7.13.2 Airborne Oil & Gas Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Airborne Oil & Gas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Airborne Oil & Gas Products Offered

7.13.5 Airborne Oil & Gas Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Distributors

8.3 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Distributors

8.5 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”